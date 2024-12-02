Local company spreads festive cheer to ageing adults this Christmas

Local home care company, Home Instead Wigan, is bringing festive cheer to ageing adults in the community with its Be a Santa gift-giving campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many older people will be spending this Christmas alone, and as a result they won’t get to join in with the festivities like the rest of us.

In a bid to make the holiday season that little bit more joyous, Home Instead is calling on locals to "Be a Santa” and donate gifts for those who may benefit from some love and Christmas cheer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From winter warmers and toiletries to sweet treats and chocolate, any gifts, no matter the size, will help make a big difference to someone's Christmas.

Home Instead Wigan presents received so far!

This year’s campaign is supported by incredible community partners who are helping to make a difference, with several local organisations stepping up to collect donations and spread festive cheer, including Call of the Void Tattoo Studio on Mesnes Streee, staff of SWAN Primary Care Network and Active Case Management at Wigan Investment Centre.

Home Instead recently visited Tesco Extra, where the generosity of local customers resulted in a wonderful donation of gifts.

Local workplaces and organisations are encouraged to contribute gifts for the campaign. To get involved, readers can contact the Home Instead team to arrange a donation collection, which will run until Wednesday December 11. The Home Instead "elves" are also available to visit local groups wishing to make donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, readers can drop off gifts at their local office at: Wigan Investment Centre on Waterside Drive.

Home Instead Wigan collecting gifts at Tesco Extra

Nick Hodgson, Head of Operations at Home Instead Wigan, said: “At Home Instead we know just how difficult the Christmas period can be for many. Once again we are doing our ‘Be a Santa’ campaign, hoping to put a smile on as many faces as we can, so that everyone can enjoy opening a present this year!

“With our combined efforts we really can make Christmas special for older people in the community. So, please donate if you can!

“A huge thank you to all of the organisations that are supporting us, and to everyone who has donated so far, your contributions truly make a big difference!”

For more information on the festive campaign, or the services Home Instead Wigan offer, call 01942 943348 or visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/wigan/