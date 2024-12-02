Local company spreads festive cheer to ageing adults this Christmas
Many older people will be spending this Christmas alone, and as a result they won’t get to join in with the festivities like the rest of us.
In a bid to make the holiday season that little bit more joyous, Home Instead is calling on locals to "Be a Santa” and donate gifts for those who may benefit from some love and Christmas cheer.
From winter warmers and toiletries to sweet treats and chocolate, any gifts, no matter the size, will help make a big difference to someone's Christmas.
This year’s campaign is supported by incredible community partners who are helping to make a difference, with several local organisations stepping up to collect donations and spread festive cheer, including Call of the Void Tattoo Studio on Mesnes Streee, staff of SWAN Primary Care Network and Active Case Management at Wigan Investment Centre.
Home Instead recently visited Tesco Extra, where the generosity of local customers resulted in a wonderful donation of gifts.
Local workplaces and organisations are encouraged to contribute gifts for the campaign. To get involved, readers can contact the Home Instead team to arrange a donation collection, which will run until Wednesday December 11. The Home Instead "elves" are also available to visit local groups wishing to make donations.
Alternatively, readers can drop off gifts at their local office at: Wigan Investment Centre on Waterside Drive.
Nick Hodgson, Head of Operations at Home Instead Wigan, said: “At Home Instead we know just how difficult the Christmas period can be for many. Once again we are doing our ‘Be a Santa’ campaign, hoping to put a smile on as many faces as we can, so that everyone can enjoy opening a present this year!
“With our combined efforts we really can make Christmas special for older people in the community. So, please donate if you can!
“A huge thank you to all of the organisations that are supporting us, and to everyone who has donated so far, your contributions truly make a big difference!”
For more information on the festive campaign, or the services Home Instead Wigan offer, call 01942 943348 or visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/wigan/