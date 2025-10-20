Local councillors visit Makants Greyhound Rescue

Makants Greyhound Rescue, based in Tyldesley, were pleased to facilitate a recent visit from local councillors Jess Eastoe (Tyldesley/Mosley Common) and Chris Ready (Communities and Neighbourhoods, Wigan Council)

They invited the councillors to come along and see the rescue in action on a Saturday morning and it seems they were not disappointed with what they saw! The councillors spent time visiting the kennels, speaking to volunteers, and looking at the facilities including the enrichment room and sensory garden too.

They were also able to speak at length with the founder of Makants, Siobhan Hoppley, and gain an insight into the running of the rescue. In their own words, Chris and Jess were 'blown away' by the amount of volunteers that are connected to the rescue (over 200) and 'astonished' by the facilities and, most importantly, the loving care given to the greyhounds while they wait for their forever homes.

The purpose of the visit was to discuss the local funding opportunities available, and also help to raise awareness of greyhounds as fantastic pets.

Details of all the greyhounds waiting for their forever homes can be found on their website: www.makants.uk