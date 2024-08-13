Local Gastroenterologist and Wigan Chess Club member wins tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Chess Club is celebrating a remarkable achievement by one of its key members, Ahmed Shalaby, who has recently emerged victorious at the Ashton Rapidplay chess tournament in Manchester. Shalaby, who is not only a dedicated chess player but also serves as the club’s Treasurer, demonstrated exceptional skill and strategic prowess, securing first place in a field of 60 competitors.

A Winning Performance

Ahmed Shalaby wins the Ashton Rapidplay

The Ashton Rapidplay, a prestigious event in the chess calendar, attracts talented players from across the region. Competing against some of the best, Ahmed Shalaby delivered an outstanding performance, scoring an impressive 4.5 out of 6 points. His victory earned him the tournament's top prize of £100, a testament to his dedication and expertise in the game.

Balancing Medicine and Chess

In addition to his chess achievements, Shalaby is a Consultant Gastroenterologist, known for his commitment to both his patients and his passion for chess. Balancing a demanding medical career with competitive chess is no small feat, yet Shalaby has managed to excel in both arenas. His success at the Ashton Rapidplay is a reflection of his strategic thinking, concentration, and ability to perform under pressure—qualities that are also essential in his medical practice.

A Proud Moment for Wigan Chess Club

Paul Keevil, Secretary of Wigan Chess Club, expressed his pride in Shalaby’s accomplishment. “Ahmed’s victory at the Ashton Rapidplay is a tremendous achievement, not only for him personally but also for Wigan Chess Club. It’s inspiring to see one of our own excel at such a high level, and it brings great prestige to our club.”

Wigan Chess Club, which recently received a grant to expand its activities, continues to foster a supportive environment where members can develop their skills and compete in tournaments. Shalaby’s success is a shining example of what dedication and hard work can achieve, and it serves as an inspiration to both seasoned players and newcomers to the game.

Looking Ahead

Ahmed Shalaby’s triumph at the Ashton Rapidplay is sure to inspire many within the club and the broader Wigan community. His success underscores the importance of determination, strategic thinking, and continuous learning—values that chess instills in its players.

Wigan Chess Club is immensely proud of Ahmed Shalaby’s accomplishment and looks forward to supporting him and all its members in future competitions. The club invites anyone interested in chess, whether as a hobby or a competitive pursuit, to join them at St Jude’s Social Club, Poolstock Lane, Wigan at 7:15pm every Thursday and be part of this vibrant and successful community.

For more information about Wigan Chess Club, including how to get involved, please visit their website www.wiganchess.com or attend one of their regular meetings.