Local Higher Education Animal Management Course Set to Start

Are you passionate about working with animals and ready to turn that into a career?

Wigan & Leigh College University Centre has a brand new HND Animal Management course, based at our Leigh Campus, starting in September 2025.

HND learners will benefit from working in a dedicated new centre, equipped with scenario-based learning environments that are equipped with the latest industry standard equipment including animal boarding, an aquatics centre and dedicated work spaces which will help to develop essential skills.

Whether you're aiming to manage a wildlife centre, work in animal welfare, or pursue a specialist role in conservation, research, or animal care — this course is for you.

Health checks in new Leigh Campus facilities

It's open for students progressing from a Level 3 course or adult learners wishing to start a new career journey or gain another qualification or add to existing skills to align to the industry.

You'll explore a wide range of topics across animal health, welfare, biology, business, and scientific research. This hands-on qualification gives you the practical experience and confidence to work in real-world settings — from kennels and rescue centres to zoos and labs.

The HND is designed for ambitious students who want to take their knowledge, research skills, and hands-on experience to the next level. You'll dive deeper into biological principles and industry-led research, preparing you for supervisory roles or top-up degrees in areas like animal science, zoology, or veterinary biosciences.

If you’re ready to work in conservation, wildlife rehabilitation, animal health, or further research, the HND gives you the edge — and the work-ready skills — to make it happen.

Salaries in the animal industry are varied and can start from around £17,000 - £24,400 per year for entry level roles such as animal care assistants and technicians. More specialised or managerial roles such as kennel managers or RSPCA inspectors can earn between £24,000 to £41,000 per year.

To find out more, visit: https://www.wigan-leigh.ac.uk/course-detail/he/animal-management-higher-national-diploma-hnd/1405/