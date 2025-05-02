Local not-for-profit fostering agency, Foster Care Matters, celebrate their first anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local not-for-profit fostering agency, Foster Care Matters, is thrilled to celebrate its first anniversary. Established on 1st May 2024, the agency officially opened its doors after achieving Ofsted registration.

One year on, Foster Care Matters has made incredible progress in supporting and promoting fostering across the North West and Stoke on Trent areas.

The team celebrated at their recent Prepare to Foster Training Course with a cake - pictured above: centre Adoption Matters CEO Susy White, with Deb Reid (left) and Karen Palfreyman (right) of Foster Care Matters.

Foster Care Matters, which covers Wigan, is part of established children’s charity, Adoption Matters, and it recruits foster parents across the region offering a therapeutic approach.

Members of Foster Care Matters team with the Adoption Matters CEO, Susy White, celebrating with a Foster Care Matters cake.

As one of the few not-for-profit fostering agencies in England, they are dedicated to reinvesting into their services to provide high-quality support and ongoing training for foster families.

Karen Palfreyman, Registered Manager at Foster Care Matters, reflected on their journey:

“It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since we began this amazing adventure. Since opening, we've had the privilege of helping so many people explore fostering, both online and in person. Each conversation moves us closer to our goal of creating brighter futures for children in need. From guidance to support and encouragement, our team is committed to making dreams of becoming foster parents a reality."

The agency provides stable and loving homes for children and young people aged 0 to 18 years through a therapeutic approach and comprehensive support for foster parents through the Centre for Fostering and Adoption Support, a recognised hub in the North West which offers access to a multi-disciplinary team, including occupational therapists and trained therapeutic social workers.

Deb Reid, Recruitment & Family Matching Coordinator at Foster Care Matters, shared recent milestones:

“This year, we launched the IE Hub, a fostering finance tracker that helps applicants understand their financial situation throughout the fostering process and identifies potential benefits. We’re proud to be the only fostering agency offering this resource. Our newsletter, Foster Care Matters Natters, has also gained popularity, with more subscribers each week. The feedback from our families means everything to us, and we’re delighted to have them onboard.”

Karen Palfreyman added:

“As we reflect on this remarkable first year, we’re deeply grateful for the incredible community supporting us. Together, we’re making a real impact on the lives of children and families. Looking ahead, we can’t wait to reach new milestones and continue this journey with more families.”

For more information visit: www.fostercarematters.org.uk