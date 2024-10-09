Lowton homes ready in time for Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of homes at Redrow’s Lowton development will be ready to move into this Christmas.

The properties are among the final homes at the popular Oakwood Fields located on Bainbridge Avenue via Hesketh Meadow Lane.

Once complete the development will feature around 100 properties, and also include areas of green space throughout, with footpaths and cycle-paths to connect residents to open land to the north and east as well as playing fields to the south.

An existing watercourse has been enhanced with new wildlife habitats to provide an attractive feature running through the development, a new footbridge has also been built.

A representative image of the Oxford kitchen

The properties ready in time for Christmas are from Redrow’s traditionally styled Heritage Collection and include the four-bedroom detached Oxford.

The Oxford boasts an open plan kitchen / dining area with a separate utility, cloakroom and lounge. There is also an integrated garage. Upstairs there are four bedrooms, with an en-suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £432,000.

“What a better time to move into a new home than just before Christmas,” said Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Lancashire.

“Oakwood Fields is a very popular development with buyers. Situated in a sought-after spot, close to green spaces, and with additional landscaped features, it is easy to see why. Anyone interested in the remaining few properties should act fast.”

To find out more about Oakwood Fields, call the sales team on 01942 447971 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/oakwoodfields