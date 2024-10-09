Lung MOTs come to Atherton and Tyldesley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Smokers and former smokers aged 55-74 years based at a number of doctors’ surgeries in Atherton and Tyldesley will be invited for a lung health check this Autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The quick, free checks can help find lung cancer at an early stage – before you might have any symptoms – when it is much more treatable and help save lives.

Most visitors to the lung health checks will get reassurance that everything is OK or be referred to get help to stop smoking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The will checks are available to current or former shisha or cigarette smokers, aged 55-74

A mobile clinic will offer quick, free lung health checks in Atherton

based at the following GP practices:

Sivakumar & Partner

Elliott Street Surgery

The Surgery, Tyldesley

Dr Kk Chan & Partners

Boothstown Medical Centre

Meadowview Surgery

Bee Fold Medical Centre

Dr Vasanth

Astley General Practice

Dr Vardhan’s Surgery

Poplar Street Surgery

Patients who are invited for a lung health check will firstly talk to specialist nurse where they will answer some health and lifestyle questions which will determine whether they are ‘high’ or ‘low’ risk.

If deemed high risk, they will be offered a low-dose computed tomography (CT) scan of their lungs for further investigation on the same day and be enrolled into the programme.

The mobile clinic will be based at Tesco Atherton, Crab Tree Ln, Atherton, Manchester M46 0AG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Butterworth, Senior Programme Manager at the Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance said: “Our Lung Health Checks help the NHS to spot any lung cancer symptoms earlier, when it is much more treatable.

“If you’re registered with a doctor mentioned on the list from the Atherton or Tyldesley area, are a smoker or used to smoke, you’ll be sent an invite through the post or via text message.

“Please do come along for your appointment. You’ll have a chat with a nurse and fill out a questionnaire to look at your risk. About half of the people who visit may also need a low-dose scan which we will also do on the truck.

“It will most likely offer you some reassurance. But it could save your life!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lung Health checks in Atherton are the latest phase of the Greater Manchester Targeted Lung Health Check Programme – a drive to help improve earlier diagnosis of lung cancer and save more lives. The programme is jointly organised by the Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. Lung Health Checks have recently been running in other parts of Wigan, Leigh and Hindley as well as around Greater Manchester. There are plans to expand the programme further in the coming months and years to ensure that all eligible participants are invited.

So far more than 650 patients have been diagnosed with lung cancer as a result of the Lung Health Checks in Greater Manchester, however, almost 80% of these patients were diagnosed at stage 1 or 2 meaning they were more likely to be eligible for curative treatment.

People diagnosed with lung cancer at the earliest stage are nearly 20 times more likely to survive for five years than those whose cancer is caught late.

Patients will be contacted by letter or via text message.

For more information on the Targeted Lung Health Check programme please visit mft.nnhs.uk/lunghealthcheck

If received your invitation but missed your appointment, call 0161 529 0900 to rebook

If you have concerning symptoms you should speak to your GP who will be able to refer you for tests if needed. You can read about symptoms of lung cancer here: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/lung-cancer/symptoms/