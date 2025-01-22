Marine biologist makes waves winning beauty pageant
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shannon first decided to enter a beauty pageant in 2018 when she came across a system called Miss Scuba UK, a pageant dedicated to saving our oceans and getting more women scuba diving.
As a scuba diver and marine biology student at the time it seemed like something right up her street. She entered, came second runner-up and the rest is history.
It made Shannon realise that beauty pageants weren't just about being the prettiest girl but instead being a strong and empowered woman and standing up for what you believe in and ultimately being a good role model and community champion.
In 2023 Shannon went to spectate at the Eco Pageants UK finals where they crowned a Miss Environment England, Scotland and Wales and a Miss and Ms Eco Pageants UK.
With England, Scotland and Wales going on to compete internationally, it was at this point Shannon decided to enter herself as Eco pageants are all about protecting the planet and conservation which Shannon is extremely passionate about.
The candidates’ advocacy of these issues also figure large in the judging criteria.
Shannon is a member of Safespace Scuba and Social club, a community dedicated to encouraging conservation and introducing people to scuba diving in a fun and safe environment.
The candidates were judged in a interview round, on stage advocacy introduction, swimwear and evening wear.
Prior to this they had also had a judged directors interview with Molly Marie Buckley, the director of Eco pageants UK.
At the end of the night Shannon was crowned Miss Environment Wales and will be going to internationals with her sister queens Hollie (Scotland) and Carénè (England).
They will also be spending the next year with their national sister queens Amber Miss Eco pageants UK and Charlotte Ms Eco pageants UK, championing the planet and helping in the community