Marine biologist makes waves winning beauty pageant

By Shannon Allsop
Contributor
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 08:56 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 09:49 BST
Shannon Allsop 28, a marine biologist and professional scuba diver from Golborne made waves at the Eco Pageants UK finals, winning the title of Miss Environment Wales and will be going to represent the UK at the prestigious Miss Environment International pageant in 2026.

Shannon first decided to enter a beauty pageant in 2018 when she came across a system called Miss Scuba UK, a pageant dedicated to saving our oceans and getting more women scuba diving.

As a scuba diver and marine biology student at the time it seemed like something right up her street. She entered, came second runner-up and the rest is history.

It made Shannon realise that beauty pageants weren't just about being the prettiest girl but instead being a strong and empowered woman and standing up for what you believe in and ultimately being a good role model and community champion.

The crowning moment with Miss Environment Wales 2023 Nadia King. Picture by Andrew MeeThe crowning moment with Miss Environment Wales 2023 Nadia King. Picture by Andrew Mee
The crowning moment with Miss Environment Wales 2023 Nadia King. Picture by Andrew Mee

In 2023 Shannon went to spectate at the Eco Pageants UK finals where they crowned a Miss Environment England, Scotland and Wales and a Miss and Ms Eco Pageants UK.

With England, Scotland and Wales going on to compete internationally, it was at this point Shannon decided to enter herself as Eco pageants are all about protecting the planet and conservation which Shannon is extremely passionate about.

The candidates’ advocacy of these issues also figure large in the judging criteria.

Shannon is a member of Safespace Scuba and Social club, a community dedicated to encouraging conservation and introducing people to scuba diving in a fun and safe environment.

The new 2025 royal court and the outgoing 2023 royal court. Picture by Andrew MeeThe new 2025 royal court and the outgoing 2023 royal court. Picture by Andrew Mee
The new 2025 royal court and the outgoing 2023 royal court. Picture by Andrew Mee

The candidates were judged in a interview round, on stage advocacy introduction, swimwear and evening wear.

Prior to this they had also had a judged directors interview with Molly Marie Buckley, the director of Eco pageants UK.

At the end of the night Shannon was crowned Miss Environment Wales and will be going to internationals with her sister queens Hollie (Scotland) and Carénè (England).

They will also be spending the next year with their national sister queens Amber Miss Eco pageants UK and Charlotte Ms Eco pageants UK, championing the planet and helping in the community

