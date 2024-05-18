Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To describe 80-year-old Roger Lowe as a cider drinker would be an understatement.

Over the past 28 years, he has travelled the length and breadth of the country to sample different varieties – and it was in Wigan that he chose to cap off his campaign by sinking his 2,000th glass.

Roger has even had a cider named after him, Applejack, which is the name most people know him by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cider enthusiast Roger Lowe, has enjoyed over 2000 different English ciders and made tasting notes on each. Pictured with Sharon Williams, left, a member of the bar staff at Wigan Central where he enjoys a drink every Tuesday

Traditional cider is regarded by connoisseurs as the real deal, as it is dry, still and made from bitter apples. But Roger has tried many varieties and has even sampled ciders made from rhubarb or pomegranates.

Roger has meticulously catalogued all the different ciders he has tried, graded both by taste and the cider-maker, which is how he knows he has reached the 2,000 mark.

But now he has decided to hang up his lists and drink purely for pleasure.

Although living in Warrington, he is a regular at the railway-themed Wigan Central Bar where he can indulge his twin passions for cider and railways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cider enthusiast Roger Lowe chose one of his favourite haunts, Wigan Central, to sample his 2,000th tipple

While the north-west of England is not renowned as traditional cider country, Roger says it’s still possible to find it both being made and sold here.

He said: “They are only small and are described as fledgling or back garden cider makers.

"I started off by copying beer drinkers. Cider is a very complex drink and I analyse each mouthful so I can pick up the complex flavours, as well as the after-taste.

"I have my own measuring system with a dryness scale from one to 36. The list has all been written out by hand and they’re just my thoughts, but I’m very proud of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My favourite ever cider is sadly no longer made, but it was called Rat’s Tale and was made in Worcestershire on the banks of the River Severn. But the brewery was put out of business when it flooded out.”

Roger’s deep knowledge of cider also comes from 24 years’ doing voluntary work as a cider bar manager at beer festivals around the country.

Wigan Central Bar boss Jo Whalley said: “Roger, more affectionately known as Applejack, has reached a milestone in his life by consuming his 2000th unique Real Cider – which in the cider drinking world is quite an achievement!