Mountain rescue team who have saved numerous Wigan lives provided with essential gear
Grubs Footwear, based in Bolton, recently handed over footwear to all the members of Bolton Mountain Rescue Team as the company felt its footwear would be of great benefit in rescue situations where members are out in all weathers, battling unforgiving terrain.
Bolton Mountain Rescue Team has over 50 volunteers on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In a typical month, the team will provide over 500 hours of volunteering – all in their own time. The Team’s operational area covers 360 square miles from Wigan in the west to Rivington and Darwen in the north, to Manchester Airport and Warrington in the south, and to Bury and Salford in the east
Team Leader Chris Greenhalgh commented :- "On behalf of Bolton Mountain Rescue Team, I would like to thank Grubs for their very generous donation of a pair of lightweight boots or walking trainers for every member of operational volunteers.
Good quality footwear is one of the most important pieces of equipment used by Mountain Rescue personnel, contributing to team member safety and comfort whilst out on the hill, enduring different types of terrain in all weather conditions.
This new footwear should see team members through many rescues, training exercises and a whole host of other team activities which are undertaken by our volunteers every week. Team members have over our 56 years always bought their own boots, so it is amazing to be supported in this way by a Bolton-based business, hopefully this will lead to a long-standing relationship with Grubs.”
David Foster Chief Executive Officer – Grubs – commented :- “Our family have been an integral part of Bolton life for over 200 years, my Great Grandfather was a founding member of Bolton Harriers (the local running club). My grandfather was involved in starting Bolton lads club. It’s an amazing honour for my daughters and I to be able to support Bolton Mountain Rescue. Our footwear is ideally suited to their needs and it’s a large cost for the volunteers, so for us to be able to support them is a privilege. The work they undertake daily, saves lives, and allows us all to enjoy the wild places of areas of Greater Manchester and Lancashire knowing that they are here should we get into difficulty.”