MP visits Northstone’s Popple development

Jo Platt, the MP for Leigh and Atherton recently visited Northstone's Popple development in Atherton to discover more about how the company is supporting the local community and paving a way for a new style of luxury living in the borough.

During her visit, Jo had the opportunity to tour the site and meet with Northstone’s development team, who provided a detailed overview of the project offering homes via affordable rent, social rent and rent to buy.

The Popple development will feature a mix of 113 affordable and high-quality homes, with a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. A community of two, three and four-bedroom homes will also include improved local amenities and essential transport links, all designed to enhance the living experience for future residents.

Speaking on the day, Jo Platt MP said: “It’s fantastic to see Northstone’s commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable housing here in Atherton. I was certainly impressed with the attention to detail they deliver to give back to the environment, including the installation of air sourced heat pumps, EV charging points and clever techniques in designing each home for minimum wastage.

MP Jo Platt with Northstone’s Design Director, Richard O’Brien

"The Popple development will not only provide much-needed spacious homes but will also contribute positively to the local community by offering a proportion of homes at affordable and social rents.”

"Developers should aim to be more than housebuilders and I was reassured to know Northstone sees its role as building a neighbourhood and not just a new housing estate and I very much look forward to seeing the completed project and the positive impact it will have on Atherton.”

Northstone’s Design Director, Richard O’Brien who led the tour added: “We’re proud to be bringing this exciting project to life in Atherton. The Popple development is designed to meet the needs of local residents, offering affordable homes and promoting sustainability. We’re grateful to Jo Platt MP for her continued support and are looking forward to the next stages of the project.”

Complete with pedestrian-led streets, flexible ground floor layouts, large gardens and a number of energy efficiency measures, each of the homes at Popple have been intuitively planned with a ‘people first’ approach.

Northstone is committed to working closely with local authorities and communities to ensure the project aligns with the needs of the people of Atherton. To find out more about Northstone visit the website.