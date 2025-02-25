MP visits Northstone’s Popple development

By Emma Starrs
Contributor
Published 25th Feb 2025, 10:23 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 10:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Jo Platt, the MP for Leigh and Atherton recently visited Northstone's Popple development in Atherton to discover more about how the company is supporting the local community and paving a way for a new style of luxury living in the borough.

During her visit, Jo had the opportunity to tour the site and meet with Northstone’s development team, who provided a detailed overview of the project offering homes via affordable rent, social rent and rent to buy.

The Popple development will feature a mix of 113 affordable and high-quality homes, with a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. A community of two, three and four-bedroom homes will also include improved local amenities and essential transport links, all designed to enhance the living experience for future residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking on the day, Jo Platt MP said: “It’s fantastic to see Northstone’s commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable housing here in Atherton. I was certainly impressed with the attention to detail they deliver to give back to the environment, including the installation of air sourced heat pumps, EV charging points and clever techniques in designing each home for minimum wastage.

MP Jo Platt with Northstone’s Design Director, Richard O’BrienMP Jo Platt with Northstone’s Design Director, Richard O’Brien
MP Jo Platt with Northstone’s Design Director, Richard O’Brien

"The Popple development will not only provide much-needed spacious homes but will also contribute positively to the local community by offering a proportion of homes at affordable and social rents.”

"Developers should aim to be more than housebuilders and I was reassured to know Northstone sees its role as building a neighbourhood and not just a new housing estate and I very much look forward to seeing the completed project and the positive impact it will have on Atherton.”

Northstone’s Design Director, Richard O’Brien who led the tour added: “We’re proud to be bringing this exciting project to life in Atherton. The Popple development is designed to meet the needs of local residents, offering affordable homes and promoting sustainability. We’re grateful to Jo Platt MP for her continued support and are looking forward to the next stages of the project.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Complete with pedestrian-led streets, flexible ground floor layouts, large gardens and a number of energy efficiency measures, each of the homes at Popple have been intuitively planned with a ‘people first’ approach.

Northstone is committed to working closely with local authorities and communities to ensure the project aligns with the needs of the people of Atherton. To find out more about Northstone visit the website.

Related topics:Leigh
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice