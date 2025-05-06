Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Josh Simons, MP for Makerfield, visited the Electric Glass Fibre site in Hindley Green to speak to GMB Union representatives and workers, alongside local Coun John Vickers.

He reassured workers that he and local councillors, John Vickers and James Palmer, are working closely with the Union and with the Government to find a solution, after the owners, Nippon Electric Glass, announced that the site would close, with the loss of up to 250 jobs, unless a buyer or partner could be found.

Last week, Mr Simons went to 10 Downing Street to discuss the way forward and what government support could be offered from top officials.

He is also in contact with Ministers at the Department for Business and Trade, and at the Department for Energy Security and Net-Zero.

Josh at the meeting with workers at Nippon

After interventions by the MP and the Treasury, an issue with VAT receipts owed by HMRC has now been resolved, improving the company’s cash flow while the site remains open to buyers.

The site employs over 200 local people, and provides materials used in defence, renewable energy and transport industries.

This comes after the Labour Government intervened to save British Steel before Easter.

Mr Simons said: “I know that people working at the EGF site are feeling very anxious and concerned about the future of their jobs. I wanted to speak to them in person because I am doing everything I can to keep the site open.

“They, and the community in Hindley Green, deserve the Government working as hard as possible to secure these jobs, the skills they involve, and the vital supply chains they feed into. In an ever more insecure world, it’s essential we back British industry, here in Hindley Green, and across the country.”

Mr Simons had visited the site previously and spoken to those running the site about the products it manufactures, as well as the issues it was facing with competition from China and elsewhere.

Coun Vickers said: “For me, it’s so important meeting the trade unions. There are people there that I know I meet in the street and in the pubs, and it reinforces that it’s not just about protecting jobs, it’s about protecting the Hindley Green community.”