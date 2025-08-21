Multi-sensory activity programme helps care village resident regain independence

A local care village resident who was left unable to walk and paralysed on one side following a severe stroke is regaining independence and quality of life thanks to a tailored programme of exercise and multi-sensory activities.

Bill Cartwright, aged 88, who is also living with dementia, is now able to play ball games and other activities after moving to the Belong Atherton care village on Mealhouse Lane and embarking on an initial 12-week rehabilitation programme coordinated by the village’s dedicated exercise specialist, Kelly Sullavan.

After just nine weeks, Bill was already showing significant improvements in his motor activity, especially his right side, and demonstrating increasing engagement with the programme, as well as increased autonomy and stamina. His physiotherapist was so confident in his progress that she discharged him, leaving Kelly to continue his rehabilitation.

Bill's wife, Jean, notes the impact on both his physical and mental well-being: "The stroke had a really severe impact on Bill, but he’s now able to move his arms and feed himself," she said. "I think part of the reason for the success is that he enjoys the activities, so he always attends them. Kelly has a very bright personality that helps with this."

Bill and Kelly

All Belong village customers have access to a specialist gym, run by a highly qualified exercise specialist who has experience working with older people. Everyone who moves into a Belong village household for 24-hour support is assessed by the exercise specialist and offered a free personalised exercise or rehabilitation programme, and members of the public and apartment residents can also access the services.

The multi-disciplinary therapeutic approach involved tailored exercise sessions facilitated by the village’s on-site gym, focussing on building strength to aid day-to-day living and help Bill regain mobility and movement in his right side and upper and lower body. This included passive and assisted cardiovascular activity with the aid of a combined exercise bike and upper body cycle, as well as progressive resistance training with bands and weights.

Crucially, the programme also incorporated holistic, multi-sensory activities involving music, lights, and chair yoga. Family and friends were encouraged to participate in his sessions, providing vital emotional support and motivation.

Bill has shown continued improvement and is now able to squeeze, hold, and release with increased control and strength and can throw and catch, enabling him to take part in ball games.

Bill and Kelly

Commenting on Bill’s progress, Kelly Sullavan said: “Bill has demonstrated significant neurofunctional and emotional progress over 12 weeks of multidisciplinary rehabilitation. Despite a complex medical history, his trajectory reflects the power of individualised care, persistence and strong therapeutic rapport. With continued support, Bill shows potential for further gains in independence, strength, and quality of life.”