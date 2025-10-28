National musical initiative to support dementia

A recently opened care home has integrated a nationwide initiative to bring uplifting, musical sessions to its residents.

Langtree Care Home, part of the Millennium Care Group, has added the Alzheimer’s Society’s Singing for the Brain sessions to its menu of activities to improve the support on offer to those with dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Society builds understanding, provides support to those affected by dementia, and funds ground-breaking research.

Singing for the Brain sessions bring people together, allowing them to sing a variety of songs they know and love in a fun and friendly environment.

Led by both the home’s Lifestyle and Enrichment Coordinator and the Group’s Music Ambassador, the staff have been trained to deliver the sessions by the charity, which is empowering those who can deliver the activity in their care settings.

Sabrina Myers, Lifestyle and Enrichment Coordinator at Langtree Care Home, said: “Taking part in the Alzheimer’s Society’s training has given me confidence to deliver high-quality sessions for our residents consistently – and that’s one of the most important things when supporting those with dementia – consistency!

“So far, the residents have really enjoyed it. We all share music as a common form of entertainment; it’s something everyone can feel a part of.”

Beth Forster, Group Music Ambassador at Millennium Care, said: “I deliver music sessions both on a one-to-one basis and through group sessions, and this new format will help me support even more people not only within Langtree Care Home, but within the Standish Care Village and our other homes in the North West.

“On a personal level, I am delighted that the sector is embracing music as a powerful but non-pharmacological approach to care, as we have seen the impact first-hand at Millennium Care.”

The recently completed Langtree Care Home specialises in nursing and dementia care and is part of the Standish Care Village. The Village comprises three homes catering for different needs, which deliver unrivalled continuity in the North West.

Langtree Care Home and the Millennium Care Group prioritise non-pharmacological approaches to care, which involve person-centred care, personalised activities, nature and the care of staff in unique roles which promote meaningful engagement that is enjoyable but serves a purpose.