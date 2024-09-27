New alternative education provision opens in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The opening of Intervention Academy provides a fresh start for students.

The opening of the new Alternative Education Provision, Intervention Academy, marks an exciting and promising development in our community. With a focus on providing innovative and personalised learning experiences, Intervention Academy aims to cater to the diverse needs of Key Stage 3 and 4 children who may struggle full-time in traditional educational settings.

It has been set up by two passionate professionals, a qualified Headteacher and a Social Worker, both of whom also have personal experience of parenting children with additional needs, who have had difficulties in mainstream education. Because they completely understand that some children may face challenges in traditional school, they have combined their 40 years of professional experience within mainstream and pupil referral unit settings to create Intervention Academy.

At the heart of this new Alternative Provision is the recognition that every child is unique, with individual learning styles, strengths and challenges. Director, Yvonne Miller, explains, “At Intervention Academy we want to create a supportive and inclusive environment that empowers children to reach their potential academically, socially, and emotionally. Our dedicated team will work closely with each student to develop a bespoke learning plan that aligns with their individual needs and goals. Whether a student excels in hands-on activities, creative arts, or needs support to become more independent, we are committed to creating a tailored educational experience that empowers them to thrive.” By offering this flexible and adaptive approach to the curriculum, which still includes Maths and English (GCSE and Functional Skills) at its foundation, Intervention Academy can meet children where they are and positively shape their futures.

One of the key principles of Intervention Academy is to foster a sense of belonging and community among their students. Through small class sizes and personalised attention from dedicated and experienced staff, students will have the opportunity to build meaningful connections and receive tailored support. Intervention Academy also emphasises the critical importance of holistic development, aiming to nurture confidence, resilience, and interpersonal skills.

In addition to academic pursuits, Intervention Academy will provide a range of activities and support services to enrich the overall educational experience. From personal development opportunities to mental health resources, Intervention Academy is committed to addressing the diverse needs of its students and helping them navigate their educational journey with confidence. Yvonne wants people to understand that, “The overall aim of the provision is to skill children up to be able to go on to succeed fully in mainstream provision, or, to move on to positive post-16 placements.”

As they embark on this new chapter in education, the directors of Intervention Academy invite children, parents, schools, and the broader community, to join them in shaping a forward-thinking and inclusive learning environment for Wigan. Yvonne Miller believes, “Together, we can create a space where every child feels valued, supported, and inspired to achieve their goals.”

The opening of Intervention Academy represents a fresh start for children who are seeking an alternative path to success. With a focus on individualised learning, community engagement, and holistic support, Intervention Academy is poised to make a meaningful impact on the educational landscape in Wigan and the lives of the children and families it serves.

For more information see visit: www.interventionacademy.org

To speak to either Lisa or Yvonne call: 07421494268 / 07421494269 or alternatively email: [email protected]