New artwork encourages women to prioritise health

A breast screening clinic at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) was the recipient of a kind gesture from two community groups in a bid to raise awareness of breast cancer, and to encourage women to prioritise their health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A display has been painted on the windows of the clinic at WWL’s Thomas Linacre Centre by artists from ReDoo with U CIC, who run creative wellbeing workshops for the community, and Soroptimist International Swallows, a new club based in Wigan advocating for women’s health and wellbeing.

The artwork will serve as a reminder of the importance of breast screening and encourage women to take the necessary steps to look after their health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The powerful visual campaign hopes to promote the message of early detection, raise awareness of breast cancer, and encourage more women to make time for life-saving screening appointments.

New artwork on the windows of the Thomas Linacre Centre's Breast Screening Clinic

Amy Bissell, Operational Manager, South Lancashire Breast Screening Service, based at the Thomas Linacre Centre, said: "We are extremely grateful for the support in helping us to promote the NHS Breast Screening Programme and to encourage women to be breast aware.

"Screening is free, fast, and easily accessible and it is incredibly important that invited women attend their screening appointments and are aware of how to spot changes in their breasts. This is essential to give the best chance of early detection of breast cancers, which can save your life."

The collaborative project is part of Soroptimist International Swallows, Wigan's global initiative to stand up for women and girls everywhere, ensuring they have access to the resources, information, and support they need to live healthy lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Holmes, President of Soroptimist International Swallows said: “This initiative is a vital part of our mission to ensure that women and girls not only have access to health resources but are also supported by their community in times of need. The artwork at the Thomas Linacre Centre will serve as a reminder to women of the importance of breast cancer screening, and we hope it inspires many to take action for their health.”

New artwork on the windows of the Thomas Linacre Centre's Breast Screening Clinic

Artists Lisa Burney and Jess Davis from ReDoo with U CIC, said: “It was a pleasure and an honour to decorate the windows in the unit for a cause close to our hearts, coincidentally falling on the same week one of us is due a routine mammogram. We hope it serves as a passionate reminder of how important it is to attend appointments and do regular checks.”