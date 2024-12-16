New children's book shows it's time for Change!

Award-winning children’s author Alex Winstanley and Haydn Smith, co-founder of Happy Smiles Training, have unveiled their latest picture book, Change. The inspiring rhyming story aims to challenge perceptions around disability, sharing Alex and Haydn’s journey from personal struggles to founding their impactful social enterprise.

Change showcases real-life milestones and promotes inclusivity through powerful messages and relatable experiences, encouraging children aged 5+ to embrace diversity. Co-produced alongside local disabled people and disabled leaders from across the UK, the book highlights the achievements of Happy Smiles Training as well as other leading disabled people's organisations.

Celia Chartres-Aris, Shaw Trust’s UK Disability Power 100’s most influential disabled person of 2024, praised the book, saying, “This book is truly inspiring, ground-breaking and uplifting. True, diverse representation that will empower and educate children, a mechanism of change for our future generations.”

Alex added "This is my 9th children's book and to be able to reflect on our achievements at impact at Happy Smiles Training, alongside my mate Haydn, was a great process. I'm really proud of this book and the messages it aims to get across to children and families. I think we can only create true change by listening to and valuing people's lived experiences and making sure we have conversations about the barriers that disabled people face every day, as well as the huge value they bring to our communities!".

Alex and Haydn smiling together wearing Happy Smiles Training kit

With captivating rhymes, real-life milestones, and empowering messages, Change encourages readers to view disability through a lens of celebration and understanding. Proceeds from the book go directly to Happy Smiles Training to support their mission of creating inclusive communities and empowering disabled people.

Get your copy today and join the movement to inspire the next generation to embrace disability inclusion!

Proceeds support Happy Smiles Training. Learn more at Happy Smiles Training at www.happysmilestraining.co.uk.