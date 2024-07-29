New photography business in Wigan to offer flexible sessions

By Jamie CallaghanContributor
Published 29th Jul 2024, 10:56 BST
If you are a cafe/restaurant wanting to promote your tasty food, a starting out band or music artist in need of some high quality promotional content or a proud pet owner wanting to show off your gorgeous pooch, then you can now get your hands on high quality, professional photography sessions for just £80!

Jamie Callaghan Studios, known for currently working on brand new Wigan Music Scene documentary, A Guide To: Wigan Music Scene - is now offering photography sessions aimed at capturing high quality photographs in the following:

  • Food Photography (restaraunts, cafes, blog posts, magazine/book promotional photos etc.)
  • Music Photography (album/single covers, promotional content, social media content etc.)
  • Pet Photography (live action photographs, pet portraits, social media content etc.)
  • Baby & Child Photography (portraits, event/party photographs, milestone photographs etc.

All services are flexible & is aimed at catering to the needs of those wishing to book photography services.

The new photography business will offer flexible, cheap services that are high quality.
The new photography business will offer flexible, cheap services that are high quality.

Founder of Jamie Callaghan Studios (Jamie Callaghan) says: "I've been planning this business for quite a while now, business planning started in August last year and it's been slowly but surely developing ever since, so I'm really proud that we are now at this stage where we are now offering these services to clients, it also means I can get to know clients & I'm hoping that clients will build trust in the business."

Clients wishing to book photography sessions are invited to email [email protected] with a description of what they would like and what the client envisions.

