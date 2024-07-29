New photography business in Wigan to offer flexible sessions
Jamie Callaghan Studios, known for currently working on brand new Wigan Music Scene documentary, A Guide To: Wigan Music Scene - is now offering photography sessions aimed at capturing high quality photographs in the following:
- Food Photography (restaraunts, cafes, blog posts, magazine/book promotional photos etc.)
- Music Photography (album/single covers, promotional content, social media content etc.)
- Pet Photography (live action photographs, pet portraits, social media content etc.)
- Baby & Child Photography (portraits, event/party photographs, milestone photographs etc.
All services are flexible & is aimed at catering to the needs of those wishing to book photography services.
Founder of Jamie Callaghan Studios (Jamie Callaghan) says: "I've been planning this business for quite a while now, business planning started in August last year and it's been slowly but surely developing ever since, so I'm really proud that we are now at this stage where we are now offering these services to clients, it also means I can get to know clients & I'm hoping that clients will build trust in the business."
Clients wishing to book photography sessions are invited to email [email protected] with a description of what they would like and what the client envisions.
