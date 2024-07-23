NHS Greater Manchester Top Tips: Getting Summer Holiday Ready

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summer vacation season is officially upon us – with suitcase packing and travel chaos causing stress for families everywhere.

Whether you’re enjoying a staycation or travelling abroad this year, Dr Manisha Kumar, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Greater Manchester, has given her top medical tips to be getaway ready so that health is one less thing to worry about when you’re away…

Don’t Forget Your Prescription Meds

If you or someone you’re going away with takes prescription medication, then it’s vital to have enough with you to last the entire holiday as well as some extras in case of delays, damage or loss – so make sure you order them at least 7 days before you leave. What’s more, if you’re taking medicine out of the UK then it’s important that you also check with your doctor or pharmacist whether your medication contains a controlled drug – if it does, you will need to check the rules of the country you’re going to in case it is restricted or banned and what you will need to bring with you to prove it is legitimate. For full details of what you need to check and how you should transport prescription medication abroad visit: https://www.fitfortravel.nhs.uk/advice/general-travel-health-advice/travelling-with-medicines

Summer First Aid Kit

An absolute essential when holidaying at home or abroad is a first aid kit containing the usual items found in a home medicine cabinet such as plasters, paracetamol and ibuprofen, as well as travel essentials like sun cream, antihistamines and mosquito repellent. This simple kit can help prevent unnecessary trips to A&E or walk-in centre – leaving you with more time to enjoy your summer break.

Don’t Sizzle In The Sun

If you’re lucky enough to be enjoying some much-needed sunshine over the summer months, it’s important to take extra care to help prevent the dreaded sunburn or heatstroke which are guaranteed to ruin even the best of holidays. Make sure you limit your time in the heat if you can, keep re-applying sun cream throughout the day especially if you’re going in and out of a pool or the sea, stay in the shade especially between 11am and 3pm, wear a hat and drink plenty of water. For more information visit NHS advice - How to cope in warm weather.

Prevent A Drinking Disaster

When you’re on your hols it can be tempting to let loose and drink more cocktails and beer than you would normally but too much alcohol can lead to disaster, especially in the sun due to added dehydration. To help prevent anything going wrong when it doesn’t have to, make sure you know your limits, have plenty to eat and alternate alcohol with water or even alcohol-free alternatives. Don’t forget that alcohol also dulls your instincts which can lead to people sometimes making unsafe decisions, so keep a close eye on yours and your friends’ and families’ drinks – not leaving them unattended at any point and be wary of accepting drinks from strangers to reduce the risk of being spiked. Remember, drink spiking does not just apply to alcoholic drinks.

Water Safety

One of the perks of going on holiday for many people is the chance to go to the beach and/or swim in the pool – so it’s important to know how to be safe around water. There are many ways to help you stay safe while still having fun, including: swimming with others in case anyone gets into trouble in the water, always choosing beaches and pools that have lifeguards, reading all signage and getting to know what beach flags mean before going in to ensure it’s safe, never using inflatables in open water, never drinking alcohol while near water, and making sure you know tide times if at the coast. For full water safety advice visit https://www.rlss.org.uk/staying-safe-in-on-and-around-the-water.

Travel Insurance: Better To Be Safe Than Sorry

We all know that travelling anywhere these days can be really expensive, so it can be tempting to cut back on non-fun things like travel and medical insurance…DON’T! Even though you may never have needed to use it in the past, that doesn’t mean you won’t this time and you don’t want to end up stuck somewhere unable to get home – plus some countries require travel insurance for holiday makers to enter them.

If you don't have travel insurance you will have to pay out of your own pocket to deal with a problem while you're away such as having to cancel or delay flights, medical care or lost luggage. Or you may lose money if you have to cancel a trip and can't get your money back, which could cost thousands of pounds.

UK GHIC Card: Get FREE Cover

Many people may not be aware, but if you’re planning to travel outside of the UK then it’s worth applying for a free UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC). Replacing the existing European Health Insurance Card – the UK GHIC lets card holders get necessary state healthcare in Europe and some other countries, on the same basis as a resident of that country. This may mean you get it for free or you will need to pay what the local resident would pay.

Lasting for up to five years, you can apply for the new card through the NHS website. Avoid unofficial websites as they may charge a fee to apply, and it is important to remember this doesn’t replace travel insurance, so we recommend still having private travel and medical insurance for trips abroad.

Get To Know Where To Go

If you’re holidaying in the UK and have a non-emergency health issue, then your first port of call for advice and assistance is to visit your local pharmacy who can help with everything from buying paracetamol and ibruprofen, to upset stomachs and much more (visit here to find out how pharmacies can help), or call 111.

Vaccinations

If you’re holidaying somewhere exotic then don’t forget to check plenty of time in advance if you will need any vaccinations from your GP or private travel clinic to protect you against diseases like typhoid and yellow fever. It’s worth bearing in mind that some vaccines need to be given well in advance to allow your body to develop immunity, while some involve a number of doses spread over several weeks or months. For more advice on travel vaccinations visit: https://www.nhs.uk/vaccinations/travel-vaccinations/travel-vaccination-advice/.

Avoid Wild Animals