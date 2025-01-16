Nominate your health and care champions for Greater Manchester-wide awards!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nominations are now open for the only Greater Manchester-wide awards for our whole health and care workforce.

Back for their sixth year, the Greater Manchester Health and Care Champion Awards are organised by NHS Greater Manchester (NHS GM), with support from the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham. The awards recognise our paid and unwaged workforce in health and care services across Greater Manchester. Categories include Community Champion, Volunteer of the Year and Lifetime Achievement, along with a new category for 2025 the Green Initiative of the Year. Nominations across all 14 categories are now open and will close on Tuesday 11 March 2025.

First established in 2018, last year’s winners included nurses, doctors, social care support workers, a hospital chef, as well as the founder of a bereavement choir supporting those affected by suicide.

Nominations can be completed by anyone who wishes to see an individual or team’s hard work recognised. Members of public can say a special thank you by nominating in our People’s Champion category, which is open for patients and service users only. To find out more information about the categories and criteria, visit NHS GM’s website: www.gmintegratedcare.org.uk/championawards/

Greater Manchester Health and Care Champion Awards 2024 trophies

Nominations will be shortlisted in spring and all shortlisted finalists will be invited to a sponsored awards ceremony in July.

Sir Richard Leese, Chair of NHS GM, said: “This is such a great event for everyone in Greater Manchester to get involved in, whether you have experienced great care or if you work with an individual or team that go above and beyond.

“It is a brilliant way to say a thank you to the people dedicated to our health care services and show them the recognition they deserve”.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said: “I look forward to the awards every year as it’s such a great opportunity to recognise and thank all the people working in health and care, voluntary sector and within communities.

“We are so thankful to our health and care workforce who take care of us all when we need it most, even when services can be under a lot of pressure. It’s a wonderful event to show our appreciation. I hope you can find the time to submit your nominations for anyone who works tirelessly for our health and care services.”