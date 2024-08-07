Northstone offering construction experience with AppleCast

Leading homebuilder, Northstone has joined forces with AppleCast and is offering a week of hands-on work experience as part of its Construction Crew project to budding builders in Wigan.

The Construction Crew is set to be a fun taster week of experiencing what it is like to work on a construction site taking place from 30th September to 4th of October. Open to three age groups in the Wigan community; 14 – 16 years, 16 – 19 years and 19+ anyone considering a career in construction are being urged to apply now. Successful applicants will be collected from Northstone’s Tulach development in Wigan and taken to Applecast where they will each get hands on experience building a bungalow.

Commenting on the project, Chrissie Bramhall, communities manager at Northstone said: “As part of our commitment to the Wigan Borough, Northstone has pledged various CSR commitments, the first of which is the very exciting launch of the Construction Crew project.

“We are looking for seven candidates across the age groups to join us at AppleCast where not only will you learn the tools of the trade but you will also get to visit one of Northstone’s live projects and hear from our talented team who will share their experiences and tips for a successful career in housebuilding. Applying is easy, just email me at [email protected].”

Northstone is working with AppleCast Farm in Wigan to offer this experience and lunch will be provided daily. Originally focused around learning through angling in its early years, AppleCast has gone on to develop horticulture, conservation, fish breeding, aquaponics, agriculture and bespoke woodwork shops, all with the aim of supporting young people who face complex barriers that prevent them from achieving in mainstream education.

Northstone has six developments in total across Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Lancashire with its Tulach and its latest Cynefin development just a short distance from AppleCast. Once completed, Cynefin will feature 248 homes in a variety of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes, each boasting eco-friendly, energy leading features that comes as standard in a Northstone home.

The homebuilder has become known for its eco-leading open plan features which come as standard on all of its homes such as; triple glazed windows, thicker insulated wall cavities, wondrwall intelligent home system and waste water recovery system with some homes now being constructed with an advanced specification including solar panels and car chargers.

To find out more about Northstone visit www.northstone.co.uk or to learn more about AppleCast visit www.castnw.net.