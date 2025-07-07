Northstone welcomes new apprentice bricklayer
The 17-year-old joins the business following a successful two-week work trial in partnership with J Walkers Brickwork, Mark Hopwood, and Wigan and Leigh College.
During the placement, Ashton was said to have demonstrated “exceptional skill, professionalism and enthusiasm,” quickly impressing colleagues and leadership alike.
He now continues his training under the guidance of Northstone site manager, Alex Morris, and the brickwork team supporting the delivery of high-quality, energy-efficient homes at Tulach and Abri, one of Northstone’s flagship developments.
Chrissie Bramhall-England, communities manager at Northstone who led the apprentice bricklaying trials, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Ashton to the Northstone team.
"He’s shown maturity, passion and real technical talent from day one and Alex has had nothing but praise for him since he started working on site.
“Supporting young people into sustainable careers in construction is a huge part of our commitment to social value and we could see that even in such a short trial period, Ashton embodies everything we look for in the next generation of skilled professionals.”
Ashton has been studying bricklaying level 2 Diploma at Wigan & Leigh College and is now starting his level 2 apprenticeship.