One weekend only: Celebrate 7 years of Land of Beds Pemberton with exclusive deals

This November, Land of Beds in Pemberton is celebrating a major milestone—seven years of helping the local community enjoy a better night’s sleep! To mark the occasion, the Wigan store is offering exclusive perks to customers shopping during the weekend of the 9th and 10th of November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For this special weekend only, customers can enjoy an additional 7% off our already unbeatable prices, now up to 50% off! Plus, the first 7 customers to make a purchase on both Saturday and Sunday will receive a complimentary gift!Reflecting on the milestone, Mike Murray, CEO of Land of Beds, said: "We’re incredibly proud to celebrate seven years in Pemberton. It’s been a privilege to support our local community, helping people find the perfect sleep solutions. This anniversary is our way of saying thank you to everyone who’s been part of our journey."

Land of Beds has a rich history, with over 50 years of experience in the bedding industry. Recently, the company’s commitment to quality and service was recognised at the National Bed Awards, where its e-commerce site was 'Highly Commended.' As a family-run business, Land of Beds takes pride in offering free, independent advice, and its wide range of products ensures that customers can find the right bed for every sleep style and budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike added, "Our Pemberton store will be open from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday, and we’d love for customers to stop by and join the celebrations. Whether you’re looking for free, independent, expert advice, fantastic deals, or simply a warm welcome and some birthday cake, we’re excited to celebrate this special milestone with our community!"