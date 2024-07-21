Partnership To Support Wigan And Leigh Communities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan-based care provider has committed to supporting an anti-poverty charity which will result in significant monthly food donations. The Millennium Care Group, family-run with over 30 years of experience in the care sector, has partnered with The Brick, a charity that supports Wigan and Leigh.

The Brick has a long history as an anti-poverty charity offering services to people at risk of, or transitioning through, homelessness, financial hardship or crisis.

Millennium’s commitment will see 12 months’ worth of food and essential items donated to the charity, which will then be distributed to those in need throughout the region equating to around 13,000 food shops.

Orders to The Brick, which are being delivered at cost thanks to Birchall Food Service, will directly address real-time needs within the communities the charity serves.

Claire Mikielewicz (The Brick), Aaron Greaves (Millennium Care), Harriet Foxon (The Brick)

The partnership will see the distribution of around 250 shops per week for families who are facing hard times in Wigan and Leigh.

In 2023-24 The Brick directly supported 16,534 people who were facing crisis. Donations from local businesses, such as Millennium Care, will help them continue their vital work in the community, reaching more individuals in need.

Aaron Greaves, Group Marketing & Communications Manager at Millennium Care, said:

“The Brick does fantastic work in our region, as an organisation we’re delighted we can provide a little extra support to their vital work which has seen, and will see, so many people benefit.

“We’re confident that this is just the start of our partnership with The Brick and are looking forward to helping them even further in the future with varied initiatives which will also have a positive effect on our residents and communities.”

Keeley Dalfen, CEO at The Brick, said:

"Over the past 12 months, more than 1,800 households have accessed our Food Community, and the demand for food has never been greater, often leaving our shelves empty. We are thrilled that Millennium Care has generously donated 12 months' worth of food to help keep our shelves stocked.

“This contribution will make a significant impact, allowing us to offer a wider variety of healthy and nutritious food in our community shop. We are excited about our partnership with Millennium Care and look forward to more exciting projects on the horizon."

