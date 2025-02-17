Pesto at The Dicconson Arms celebrates 10 years of Italian dining excellence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This year marks a major milestone for Pesto at The Dicconson Arms, as the beloved restaurant celebrates its 10th anniversary. Since opening its doors in 2015, the restaurant has become a staple of the local dining scene, offering authentic Italian Piattini dining in a warm and welcoming setting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past decade, Pesto Restaurants has seen significant growth, expanding from a handful of locations to 10 sites nationwide. With another exciting opening planned for Wythall, Birmingham, this Spring, the brand continues to bring its signature small plate dining concept to even more guests across the UK.

Jo Taylor, Operational Manager at Pesto Restaurants, expressed her pride in reaching this milestone: "It has been an incredible journey over the last 10 years. We’ve built a fantastic team and welcomed so many wonderful guests who have made this restaurant a true community favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re looking forward to celebrating with our loyal customers and continuing to bring a taste of Italy to Appley Bridge for many more years to come."

The Dicconson Arms Celebrates 10 Years of Italian Dining Excellence

Founded by Neil and Sara Gatt, Pesto Restaurants has become known for its unique take on Italian dining, allowing guests to enjoy a variety of small dishes in one sitting – to share or enjoy by yourself.

Adding to the charm of Pesto at The Dicconson Arms is its location at the legendary "Dangerous Corner," a historic junction in Appley Bridge known for its intriguing folklore.

The story goes that a hearse once overturned at this very spot, and to everyone’s astonishment, the supposedly deceased passenger - an outspoken wife - suddenly came back to life. When she eventually passed away for real, her husband, still haunted by the first incident, anxiously warned the hearse drivers, exclaiming, "Careful, lads, this corner is dangerous for me!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This fascinating local tale adds to the character of The Dicconson Arms, blending history with a truly unique dining experience.

"The success of Pesto at The Dicconson Arms reflects everything we love about this brand – great food, a welcoming atmosphere, and a team that truly cares," said Sara Gatt, Co-Founder of Pesto Restaurants.

"We’re so grateful for the support of our customers and can’t wait to see what the next 10 years bring."