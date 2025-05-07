Pete Shelley & Me - submissions needed for new book

By Paul Lally
Contributor
Published 7th May 2025, 08:13 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 09:17 BST
Can you help with submissions for a new book on Wigan borough punk icon Pete Shelley?

Curator Peter Hough is calling for submissions for a new book titled Pete Shelley & Me.

In the wake of Pete Shelley’s untimely passing in 2018, a small e-book that shared personal accounts from fans and admirers called Pete Shelley & Me was published. With the proceeds of the e-book going to support the fund-raising for the Pete Shelley Memorial Campaign (PSMC).

There has been a growing demand for an updated, expanded printed version of the book.

Pete Shelley school days, Christ Church Pennington cof e primaryPete Shelley school days, Christ Church Pennington cof e primary
Pete Shelley school days, Christ Church Pennington cof e primary

Mr Hough said: "With the approval of Pete’s estate, we will be working again with the PSMC and it is hoped that profits from the sales of the new printed edition will be donated for the benefit youth schemes with a musical angle in Pete’s hometown of Leigh.

"Thank you to everyone who has contributed their stories so far. We are looking for further contributions, or you can update your existing submission.

"You don’t have to have known Pete personally to contribute: if his work has meant something special to you or affected your life or outlook in any way, we’d like to hear about it".

Information for submissions can be found here: https://www.carlpeterhough.com/not-murdered-books/

Pete Shelley, can you find him? Christ Church Pennington C of E primary school.Pete Shelley, can you find him? Christ Church Pennington C of E primary school.
Pete Shelley, can you find him? Christ Church Pennington C of E primary school.

Shelley attended Christ Church Pennington CE Primary and then Leigh Grammar School, and went on to study at Bolton Technical College. He also worked in the computer department for the NCB at Anderton House in Lowton before finding worldwide success as a musician in his band Buzzcocks as well as having a successful solo career that spanned over four decades.

Did you go to school with Pete, Did you work along side him, or maybe you knew of him through his family? His parents John and Margaret McNeish both worked locally as a miner and millworker.

The PSMC is a not-for-profit, Leigh-based community collective made up of fans established since 2018. It has been instrumental in bringing the blue plaque to Pete’s previous home in Landside, the memorial lyric-based bench and memorial garden outside Leigh Library and it commissioned the borough’s largest mural that covers 200m sq and overlooks the civic square, painted by renowned street artist Akse P19 and designed by Malcolm Garrett MBE. It was funded by friends, family and fans of Pete.

