Ping Pong Parkinson launch event Wigan

A warm up to start the day.

The anticipated launch of Ping Pong Parkinson in Wigan. A year in the waiting.

After a year-long delay, the Ping Pong Parkinson Wigan programme officially launched — and it was a resounding success.

Originally scheduled for October 2024, the launch was postponed due to various challenges. But one year later, the event finally took place at Leigh Campus, Wigan & Leigh College, bringing together a vibrant mix of participants, carers, community nurses, and supporters.

This initiative is a partnership between Age UK Wigan Borough, Parkinson’s UK, and Wigan & Leigh College, aimed at supporting people living with Parkinson’s through movement, connection, and fun — all through the power of table tennis.

Dennis Heaton, a participant at the event.

What Happened on Launch Day

The event began with a short presentation introducing the programme and its goals.

Attendees then moved to the sports hall for a group warm-up , followed by bat and ball coordination activities and on-the-table ping pong .

, including who work directly with Parkinson’s patients — helping to spread the word and signpost future participants. Many people living with Parkinson’s joined in, and the atmosphere was filled with laughter, movement, and smiling faces.

“It was a fantastic launch event. It really could not have gone any better. To see so many smiling faces made me very happy indeed.” — Steve Rowe, Bright Days Team Leader ( Age UK Wigan Borough )

"The sessions are very flexible, so you can take part as much or as little as you like depending on your condition" - Helen Sturman, Parkinson's UK, Area Development Manager _ North West

Steve Rowe ( Bright Days Team Leader )

Weekly Sessions – Come Join Us!

If you’re living with Parkinson’s, a carer, a nurse, or a doctor — You’re warmly invited to take part.

Leigh Leisure Centre Sports Hall 🕐 Every Wednesday, 1pm–3pm

Each session includes gentle warm-ups, bat and ball skills, table tennis play, and plenty of fun — all in a welcoming and supportive environment.