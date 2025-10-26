Ping Pong Parkinson launch event Wigan
After a year-long delay, the Ping Pong Parkinson Wigan programme officially launched — and it was a resounding success.
Originally scheduled for October 2024, the launch was postponed due to various challenges. But one year later, the event finally took place at Leigh Campus, Wigan & Leigh College, bringing together a vibrant mix of participants, carers, community nurses, and supporters.
This initiative is a partnership between Age UK Wigan Borough, Parkinson’s UK, and Wigan & Leigh College, aimed at supporting people living with Parkinson’s through movement, connection, and fun — all through the power of table tennis.
What Happened on Launch Day
- The event began with a short presentation introducing the programme and its goals.
- Attendees then moved to the sports hall for a group warm-up, followed by bat and ball coordination activities and on-the-table ping pong.
- Around 70 people attended, including community nurses who work directly with Parkinson’s patients — helping to spread the word and signpost future participants.
- Many people living with Parkinson’s joined in, and the atmosphere was filled with laughter, movement, and smiling faces.
“It was a fantastic launch event. It really could not have gone any better. To see so many smiling faces made me very happy indeed.” — Steve Rowe, Bright Days Team Leader ( Age UK Wigan Borough )
"The sessions are very flexible, so you can take part as much or as little as you like depending on your condition" - Helen Sturman, Parkinson's UK, Area Development Manager _ North West
Weekly Sessions – Come Join Us!
If you’re living with Parkinson’s, a carer, a nurse, or a doctor — You’re warmly invited to take part.
Leigh Leisure Centre Sports Hall 🕐 Every Wednesday, 1pm–3pm
Each session includes gentle warm-ups, bat and ball skills, table tennis play, and plenty of fun — all in a welcoming and supportive environment.