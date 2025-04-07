Political opinion: MP Josh Simons celebrates boost for thousands of pensioners across Makerfield's towns

Josh Simons MP

Submitted on behalf of Labour MP Josh Simmons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions across the country, including in wigan, are set to see their state pension rise by up to £470 from today, due to the Government's commitment to the state pension triple lock. The basic and new state pension rose by 4.1% on April 6, with the triple lock expected to deliver around £1,900 for pensioners over the course of this parliament.

Local MP Josh Simons has welcomed the news, highlighting how the government’s commitment to the triple lock has delivered this extra cash for pensioners and is set to deliver around £1,900 over the course of this parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Labour Government is committed to the pensions triple lock, which guarantees that the state pension goes up each year by the highest of 2.5%, inflation, or earnings growth, for the whole of the parliament – at a cost of £30bn.

This news comes as the government continues the biggest ever drive to ensure those eligible for Pension Credit are receiving it, resulting in an 81% increase in claims.

Nearly 50,000 extra pensioners are receiving Pension Credit following the campaign to boost uptake, and DWP has now processed a record number of claims. Pension Credit is worth on average £4,300 a year and also unlocks support including help with Housing Costs, Council Tax and free television licenses.

Josh said: "I have been really clear that we will ensure that older people in this area are looked after. This increase in the state pension is a great example of that. Lots of pensioners have spoken to Wigan Council at my coffee mornings and realised they are eligible for help they didn't think they would be - if you are struggling - reach out."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall MP said: “Today’s state pension boost will be incredibly welcome news for the millions of pensioners across our country, putting up to £470 extra in their pockets. This Labour Government is committed to delivering for our pensioners – ensuring their financial stability through the triple lock, fixing our NHS and public services, and targeting support towards those who need it most.’

The government has also made other support available, by delivering the £150 Warm Home Discount for low-income households and extending the Household Support Fund with £742 million, to ensure local authorities can support pensioners and families that are struggling with the cost of living.

Visit https://www.wigan.gov.uk/Resident/Benefit-Grants/Here-for-You-Income-Maximisation-events.aspx to check if you are eligible for support via the Household Support Fund and other pots.