Primary school pupils lay bricks for Bellway

Bellway's site manager and sales advisor with Brookfield Park Primary School pupils

A group of 12 pupils from Brookfield Park Primary School in Skelmersdale enjoyed an educational yet innovative site visit to Bellway’s Lathom Pastures development.

The housebuilder was delighted to invite the children to Lathom Pastures for a lesson in construction and bricklaying, with the school just a short distance from the development, which is situated on Neverstitch Road.

The children, aged between 8 and 11, took part in a walking tour of the development, hosted by site manager John Campbell, during which they saw houses at different stages of construction, from the initial foundation of concrete slab to the frame being in place and roof complete making it watertight. They also met several tradespeople and learnt in what area each specialised.

The intention was to teach Brookfield Park Primary pupils all about build on a live construction site and how Bellway delivers high quality, award-winning homes.

The highlight of the site visit was undoubtedly the brick laying session, with all children turning their hand to the trade.

Mrs Sarah Jane Whiteside, Headteacher at Brookfield Park Primary School, says: “What a great way to start the new term with a site visit to Bellway’s Lathom Pastures development, which is located close to the school. The children really enjoyed the trip. They saw first-hand how houses are built and learnt so much from the site manager, including how to lay bricks! It was a fantastic experience for the pupils.”

Jenny Bell, sales director at Bellway, adds: “We were delighted to host Brookfield Park Primary School at Lathom Pastures and are thrilled to hear the children enjoyed their time at the development.

“Spending time on site really is the best way to learn about building houses and the various roles within construction, plus health and safety, so it was our pleasure to provide this to the pupils. And what better way to finish off the site visit than to learn how to lay bricks!”

Located in Lathom village, close to Ormskirk and Lancashire’s rolling countryside, Lathom Pastures is a beautiful development. There is currently a selection of three bedroom semi-detached homes available, as well as a range of three and four bedroom detached homes, with prices starting from £236,995.

For further information, please call 01704 749428 or visit www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-west/lathom-pastures.