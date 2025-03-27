PROCare Achieves Gold Accreditation in Wigan’s Believe in Business Award

PROCare is proud to announce that it has been awarded Gold membership in Wigan’s Believe in Business Charter, recognising the company’s outstanding commitment to local employment, sustainability, and community support.

The company actively invests in making Wigan a better place for everyone, whether through funding local football teams, improving public spaces, providing specialist accessible facilities for community farms, or supporting unpaid carers. This achievement reinforces PROCare’s role as a leader in the housing sector for inclusive design and accessibility.

Strengthening Local Manufacturing & Employment

As a Wigan-based business, PROCare is deeply invested in local job creation and economic development. With 93 employees in the borough, including 79 Wigan borough residents, the company prioritises fair wages, apprenticeships, and training opportunities. The recent acquisition of Greater Manchester-based Autumn UK has further strengthened manufacturing capabilities and expanded local employment, reinforcing the region as a hub for high-quality specialist bathroom adaptations.

PROCare's Gold Award

Commitment to Community & Sustainability

Beyond business, PROCare is dedicated to supporting the local community. The company actively supports local groups such as Orrell NewFold Community Primary School, Cherrybrook Football Club, and Highfield Grange Football Club, helping local children get involved in sports. With Green Slate Community Farm, PROCare has supplied communal toilet and specialist Doc M bathroom products, ensuring accessibility for all members of the community. Additionally, its work with The Brick Project has focused on tackling poverty, providing food donations, and supporting those in need.

PROCare also champions unpaid carers with a progressive policy that recognises their vital role. The company offers free training to local organisations and occupational therapists, empowering professionals with the knowledge to create more accessible environments. Sustainability remains a cornerstone of PROCare’s work, with active efforts to reduce waste, implement eco-friendly practices in the workplace, and work towards Planet Mark Certification.

Looking Ahead

Nicole Drag, Head of External Sales and Emma Imhof, Commercial Manager accept the Gold Award

PROCare’s vision is to lead the housing sector in inclusive design, ensuring all homes and communities are accessible to everyone. Achieving Gold Accreditation in the Believe in Business Charter marks a significant milestone, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation, collaboration, and resilience in creating a more inclusive future.