Pupils at Millbrook Primary School, Shevington, celebrated a successful fund-raising event which raised money for a community defibrillator, which has now been placed outside their school.

Pupils have been working closely with Andrew Moakes from Shevington Garden Club, who himself suffered from a cardiac arrest and has been instrumental in installing defibrillators around the village.

Andrew visited the school and spoke to the children about his own experience, as well as educating them that in cases of sudden cardiac arrest when early defibrillation is critical.

Pupils were inspired by Andrew’s experience and were keen to give back to the community and help Andrew in his mission to install as many defibrillators as possible in Shevington.

Millbrook Primary School pupils with the life-saving equipment.

The school decided to host a fund-raising event and The Bee Project Group organised a Valentine’s themed enterprise event in February, which raised an amazing £600, which has enabled the school to buy a defibrillator which is now available for the community 24/7, allowing bystanders and local residents to act quickly and use the device if needed before the emergency services arrive.

A spokesperson said that Millbrook staff and pupils would like to give a special thank you to Stuart and his team at GHE, who very kindly installed the defibrillator free of charge.

Freddie, a pupil who was involved in the fund-raising at school said: “We hope that this defibrillator never needs to be used but we are so proud that we have managed to get it installed as one day it could save someone’s life.’