Rail enthusiast Alex Jackson expands his trainspotting project

Featured in the St Helens Star and Warrington Guardian, local rail enthusiast Alex Jackson, CEO of AlexJacksonOfficialProductions (AJOP), is continuing to make tracks across the North West with the expansion of his growing trainspotting venture.

Based in St Helens, Alex has become well known for capturing the excitement of Britain’s railways, combining media production, creativity and pure passion for the rails through his organisation, AJOP

What began as one young enthusiast filming at St Helens Junction has evolved into a full-fledged media community reaching hundreds across TikTok. As CEO of AJOP, Alex oversees every detail — from filming and editing to social media and community engagement. Through his lens, trains aren’t just machines; they’re living, breathing symbols of Britain’s industrial heart. Whether it’s the thunder of a Class 68, the sleek lines of a Railtour, or the futuristic power of GBRF’s brand new class 99s, Alex captures the magic and motion that keep the country moving.

Outside the railway scene, Alex also works with the North West Museum of Road Transport (NWMORT) in St Helens, where his enthusiasm for transport extends to heritage buses and preservation. Working closely with these classic vehicles has deepened his appreciation for the craftsmanship and history that shaped Britain’s transport network — both on the rails and the roads.

This is our CEO Alex getting a selfie with Ex crosscountry now Colas Rail a British Rail class 43 High Speed Train power car

His cinematic videos, informative posts, and authentic storytelling have attracted attention from railfans, journalists, and even industry professionals who admire AJOP’s commitment to showing the railway as it truly is — powerful, historic, and full of human connection.

With two major local newspaper features already under his belt, Alex is now taking his project further — expanding AJOP’s reach across the North West, with Wigan North Western & Wigan Wallgate on his next adventures. From documenting the rumble of freight locomotives through Wigan North Western to capturing the heritage and modern mix of the region’s railways, Alex aims to celebrate the transport spirit that defines the North West.

“The railway isn’t just transport,” Alex says. “It’s life in motion — every wheel turn, every horn blast, it’s a heartbeat of Britain I never get tired of chasing. Through AlexJacksonOfficialProductions — or AJOP — I want to show people that trainspotting isn’t just about numbers or photos; it’s about capturing moments that tell the story of our railways and the people who love them.”

As CEO of AJOP and an active member of NWMORT, Alex continues to bridge past and present — inspiring a new generation of transport enthusiasts and celebrating the vehicles that shaped Britain's history, one video, one photo, and one unforgettable journey at a time.