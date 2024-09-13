Re-enactment of opening ceremony of Parbold Bottle in 1832
The Reformers Picnic attracted over 30 people, some dressed in period costume. Unfortunately due to adverse weather the event was held indoors at the Parbold scout hut. The group were entertained with songs of the period by the Manchester folk group Harp and a Monkey. Local historians told about the events in Lancashire surrounding the struggle for democracy. Everyone received a gift of tea just like the quarry workers' wives did back in 1832!
Ken Lamden of Make Votes Matter Sefton and West Lancs said "Democracy is an ongoing process and there is more to do before Parliament truly represents the way people vote. We've had four Reform Acts and we could do with a fifth to modernise our democracy so that every vote counts. This will help restore faith in politics which is at an all time low.
The quarry workers are an inspiration to us when we imagine their joy and hope at the prospect of being able to vote.
Information about the heritage of the Bottle can be found at Parbold Bottle.org.uk
