Re-enactment of opening ceremony of Parbold Bottle in 1832

Supporters of electoral reform gathered on Parbold Hill last weekend to re-create the opening ceremony of the Parbold Bottle monument from 1832. The event was named the Reformers’ Picnic after the party held to open the originally named Reform Pillar. It was held to celebrate the quarry workers who built the monument in 1832. This marked the start of our journey towards democracy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reformers Picnic attracted over 30 people, some dressed in period costume. Unfortunately due to adverse weather the event was held indoors at the Parbold scout hut. The group were entertained with songs of the period by the Manchester folk group Harp and a Monkey. Local historians told about the events in Lancashire surrounding the struggle for democracy. Everyone received a gift of tea just like the quarry workers' wives did back in 1832!

Ken Lamden of Make Votes Matter Sefton and West Lancs said "Democracy is an ongoing process and there is more to do before Parliament truly represents the way people vote. We've had four Reform Acts and we could do with a fifth to modernise our democracy so that every vote counts. This will help restore faith in politics which is at an all time low.

The quarry workers are an inspiration to us when we imagine their joy and hope at the prospect of being able to vote.

Information about the heritage of the Bottle can be found at Parbold Bottle.org.uk