Remembrance Sunday: Wigan pays tribute – we shall never forget their sacrifice

Remembrance Sunday, observed on the second Sunday of November, is a day to honour all those who gave their lives for the peace and freedom we cherish today. Countless men and women made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of liberty, and we have to ensure that their memory endures.

This year, Remembrance Sunday was observed on November 10, serving as a day of reflection throughout Wigan Borough, with parades and services held in tribute.

The parade assembled at Marsh Green Gymnasium at 10:15 AM and set off at 10:30 AM toward the Cenotaph in Church Street Gardens. The procession moved along Railway Road, Market Street, Lord Street, and Church Street. The service at the Cenotaph was led by the clergy of Leigh, with wreaths laid by various organisations. A wreath was placed on behalf of the Lieutenancy Office, and the Deputy Mayor laid a wreath on behalf of the council. Following the service, the procession returned along Church Street, Vernon Street, Bradshawgate, Market Street, and St Mary’s Way, concluding at Town Hall Square.

Attending the service was deeply moving not only by those who gathered to honour the memory of servicemen and women but also by the veterans, young cadets, community groups, and other organisations that participated in the parade. Hearing the band approach, with the stirring sound of brass accompanying the words of reflection, was a truly powerful moment. Additionally, seeing veterans dressed in their medals and regalia, contributing to the parade and engaging with the local community, reinforced the true purpose of the gathering — to remember those who are still serving, those who have served, and, sadly, those who gave their lives in the service of others.

Leigh Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

The 316 Leigh Squadron ATC, participated in the parade. Squadron staff member FS Hutchinson said, "Many thousands of service personnel have given their lives over the years for the freedoms we enjoy every day. We must remember their sacrifice, learn the lessons of the past, and ensure we do not repeat them."

Remembrance is not just about honouring those who gave everything for our present, but also about understanding and not taking for granted the freedom we enjoy. We shall never forget, and may their memory live on.