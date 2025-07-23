Resident Doctors to Strike in Greater Manchester: What You Need to Know

Resident doctors (formerly known as junior doctors) in Greater Manchester will strike from 7am on Friday 25th July to 7am on Wednesday 30th July 2025. This is part of ongoing national industrial action related to pay and working conditions.

Dr Francis Andrews, consultant in emergency medicine and medical director, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust on behalf of all acute medical directors for NHS Greater Manchester said:

“Our priority is ensuring people know where to go for the right care during the strike. We want everyone to know that if you need care during the strike, help is still here for you. Use NHS 111 online to find the right place for your health needs - it could save you time and help keep emergency services available for those who need them most.

“If it’s serious or life-threatening, please come forward without delay. We’re working hard to ensure key services, including emergency care and maternity, remain open and safe.

“Please continue to attend your planned appointments unless you’ve been told otherwise by your hospital, practice or other provider. We are doing all we can to minimise disruption and keep essential services running.

“We know strikes may cause some disruption and apologise for any inconvenience.”

What this means for you:

Urgent and emergency care will continue as normal.

Some planned appointments and treatments may be delayed or rescheduled. If this affects you, your healthcare provider will contact you. If you don’t hear from them, please attend your appointment as usual.

GP and dental practices will stay open, but some may be affected if they host resident doctors.

Mental health services remain open and available – help is still here for you.

For urgent health advice, please use NHS 111 online (for people five and over). Call 999 only in a life-threatening emergency.

For help finding the right NHS service, visit NHS Greater Manchester’s ‘Get to Know Where to Go’ information at gmintegratedcare.org.uk/gtkwtg .

. You can help by checking on vulnerable friends and family, making sure you have necessary medicines, and helping loved ones leave hospital quickly once they have been told they are ready to go home.

NHS teams across Greater Manchester are working hard to keep services running and to prioritise patient safety.

Further information on industrial action here: Information for the public on industrial action (strikes) | Greater Manchester Integrated Care Partnership