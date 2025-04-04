Rotary Dragons den applications still open
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Following the success of the last few years, local groups based in postcode areas WN1, WN3, WN5, WN6 are invited to submit their request. Following initial consideration those groups selected will be invited to put their case to ‘the dragons’ in a three minute presentation.
Wigan Rotary Club President Robert Bates said ‘In these difficult times when we are all having to tighten our belts, I am sure there are local groups in the Wigan area who could really use a donation of a few hundred pounds to help them with a project or event they wish to undertake. At the last event twelve groups were successful, but unfortunately a number of applications had to be declined.’
Bids from a few hundred pounds up to £750 will be considered. ‘We do not expect the presentation to come from a person trained in public speaking, we want to hear from members of the group who are looking for the money. In 2024 groups ranged from environment to mother and toddler entered ‘the Den’ and came away with a donation.’
Full details and an application form are available either by going to the website www.wiganrotary.co.uk or by ringing 07813 471000. The closing date for entries is 17th April 2025