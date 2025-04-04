Rotary Dragons den applications still open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Wigan Rotary Club Dragons Den event is still open for applications from local charities or community groups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of the last few years, local groups based in postcode areas WN1, WN3, WN5, WN6 are invited to submit their request. Following initial consideration those groups selected will be invited to put their case to ‘the dragons’ in a three minute presentation.

Wigan Rotary Club President Robert Bates said ‘In these difficult times when we are all having to tighten our belts, I am sure there are local groups in the Wigan area who could really use a donation of a few hundred pounds to help them with a project or event they wish to undertake. At the last event twelve groups were successful, but unfortunately a number of applications had to be declined.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bids from a few hundred pounds up to £750 will be considered. ‘We do not expect the presentation to come from a person trained in public speaking, we want to hear from members of the group who are looking for the money. In 2024 groups ranged from environment to mother and toddler entered ‘the Den’ and came away with a donation.’

Full details and an application form are available either by going to the website www.wiganrotary.co.uk or by ringing 07813 471000. The closing date for entries is 17th April 2025