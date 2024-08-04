A new town centre safety initiative is underway in Wigan borough with daily patrols taking place throughout the summer.

Specialist wardens will have a visible presence in central locations in both Wigan and Leigh as part of a Wigan Borough Community Safety Partnership (CSP) project.

The patrols will help residents and visitors enjoy the towns’ public spaces and reduce anti-social behaviour (ASB).

The safety wardens will work closely with Greater Manchester Police and key partners, such as Wigan Council and outreach services.

Councillor Dane Anderton, portfolio holder for police, crime, and civil contingencies, said: “The Community Safety Partnership has seen significant success with safety warden led initiatives in recent months and we’re pleased this latest phase is now underway.

“It will definitely help our combined approach to tackle ASB and provide a reassuring presence in our town centres. Community engagement is an important part of the project so please have a chat with the wardens or ask any questions you may have.

“Everyone is entitled to enjoy our public spaces all-year round and the CSP takes its role in ensuring this very seriously.”

Both town centres are subject to Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) that help authorities crackdown on nuisance behaviour.

The wardens on patrol will wear body-cam technology to help the reporting of ASB and residents are encouraged to report any incidents to the police to help the partnership plan where the patrols would be most effective in future.

Coun Yvonne Klieve, lead member for district centres and night-time economy said: “This initiative closely aligns with the Our Town programme aims to create a cleaner, greener and safer borough, by working with our communities we want to bring everyone along with us and empower people to take action to be proud of their town.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Sam Davies said: “This innovative initiative shows the commitment of the partnership to reduce anti-social behaviour within our town centres whilst making them feel safer for local residents and visitors alike.

“The wardens will work closely with local officers to identify and engage with individuals who seek to cause disruption and contravene the PSPO in place in both Wigan and Leigh.

“These interventions will help us to signpost those who need it to relevant support services, whilst ensuring those who choose not to engage are dealt with by means of enforcement.

“The team is committed to making a difference and this can only benefit the continued work to make improvements to the quality of life of everyone in our borough.”