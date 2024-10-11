Shifting attitudes to healthcare for Wigan staff working unsocial hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seeing a medical professional during regular working hours can be difficult if you work shifts. Teachers, shift workers and carers are just some people in Greater Manchester who’ve been pinpointed as not going for health checks because of their working patterns.

Wigan’s Health First CIC (Community Interest Company) has been tackling this with registered nurses going into the town’s businesses such as Heinz, to offer the free NHS Health Check. This check can tell you whether you're at higher risk of getting certain health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease and stroke. But as well as this check of your overall health, the nurses are also listening and advising employees on any other health concerns.

Wendy Fairhurst, Clinical Director, Wigan Health First, said: “It’s known that men and in particular those working shifts, don't access health care. Sometimes our nurse might be the first healthcare professional that they've had contact with for quite a while and they have a chance to talk about their physical and mental health.

“Working shifts is hard on the body, telling somebody who works nights not to eat after 8pm isn’t going to work. So we work with their specific problems and give them tailored advice on diet, exercise, alcohol intake and general self-care.”

Diane Holland, Kraft Heinz’s Occupational Health administrator, said: “Health First compliment the service provided by our in-house Occupational Health team. We have a workforce of over 800 people and the nurses from Health First cover all our factory shifts so everyone has the opportunity to have a free NHS health check. If an issue is flagged, it can be a wake-up call and people do go on to make the necessary, positive changes in their lifestyle.

“It also gives people the opportunity to talk about any concerns. During a recent health check session, a member of staff talked about the struggles they were having in their personal life, and we've been able to support and give them the help they need in-house.”

Health First works in partnership with Wigan Council to identify other groups who are finding it difficult to access healthcare or are reluctant to visit a doctor, such as carers and veterans. The nurses work at various public events in Wigan and also visit food banks and local stores.

The next time you’re out and about and you see an NHS stand offering free health checks, take advantage of it and encourage your loved ones to do the same. You never know, it could save your life.