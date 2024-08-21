Significant car parking improvements at Leigh Infirmary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) has made significant upgrades to its car parking provision at Leigh Infirmary.

Earlier this year, work began at the Leigh Infirmary site to provide a full upgrade to the car parking facilities as part of a wider car parking strategy to ensure a much more improved car parking provision that is fair and equitable for everyone.

Following the work, around 60 more parking spaces have been created for the public. The site has also been redesigned to allow a circular flow around the car park, helping to reduce congestion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Public pathways and lighting have also been improved around the site as part of the improvement works, as well as the installation of two new card payment machines to enable both cash and card payment for car parking.

Leigh Infirmary Car Park

Tabitha Gardner, Chief Finance Officer, spoke on the recent upgrades saying: “I am delighted we have been able to increase our car parking provision at Leigh Infirmary.

“The team have worked incredibly hard to make the vital improvements needed to create a much improved, suitable and safe solution for everyone, taking away the stress of having to find a parking space, and making it much faster and easier for our patients and visitors.

Planning permission has also been submitted for further improvements to car parking on the Albert Edward Infirmary site including Freckleton Street car park, which will increase the Trust’s car parking provision for staff, patients and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on this Lee Freeman, Security and Car Parks Manager, said: “There are still some things we need to improve upon, and we appreciate the ongoing issues our patients and visitors have experienced with car parking at our hospital sites.”

Leigh Infirmary Car Park

“The improvements to Trust car parks, will significantly improve our overall car parking capacity, with additional spaces for staff, visitors and patients, and improved disabled parking.”

Lee continued: “I’m so pleased we have been able to take these very important steps which will make a huge difference for patients accessing our services, and our hardworking staff.”