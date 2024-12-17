Small but Mighty: Wigan's Smithy Green Nisa Local store hits £30,000 community donation milestone

Smithy Green Nisa Local, a convenience store in Wigan operated by brothers Mitesh and Hepesh Halai, has made a lasting impact on the local community, donating over £14,000 this year alone through Nisa’s charity, Making a Difference Locally (MADL).

This brings their total contributions to an impressive £30,000, supporting a wide range of local causes and organisations.

The brothers have embraced MADL’s mission since 2022, supporting initiatives that reflect the heart of the community.

Their contributions range from rugby clubs and schools to Morris dancers and community cafés, many located just steps from the store.

Mitesh and Hepesh Halai

Their commitment to giving was sparked by a MADL funded collaboration with Arts at the Mill CIC, which gave 200 local children the chance to experience a live theatre production: an unforgettable opportunity for many.

Since then, the brothers have embraced MADL’s programs, including the Heart of the Community Awards, A Moment in Time, and Pride Pots, becoming a shining example of what independent retailers can achieve.

Mitesh and Hepesh go beyond financial support, regularly donating popcorn and biscuits to schools and helping host festive events, such as arranging for Santa to visit local charity Toucan Group.

They are now preparing the next generation of community champions, with Mitesh’s son Ritul joining the family business.

Among their many partnerships, their work with Wigan St Pat’s Girls Under-13s Rugby Team stands out.

Head coach John Bowhay said: "The donations from Mitesh and Hepesh have been incredible. Their support with kits and equipment ensures every girl feels valued, and their presence at games has made them part of our team."

Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club, located nearby, used MADL funds to purchase essential machinery for maintaining its pitches. Club chairman Mark Alder said: "Thanks to Mitesh, Hepesh, and MADL, grassroots sports in our community are thriving. Their generosity is truly game-changing."

Across the street, The Cosy Café received £1,000 from MADL’s Winter Warmers Awards to fund craft sessions and meals for local children, creating a safe, welcoming space for families.

Kate Carroll, Head of Charity for MADL, said: "Mitesh and Hepesh’s genuine connection to the community is inspiring.

"They go above and beyond to ensure every donation makes a meaningful difference."

Funds are raised through sales of Co-op branded products, collection tins, and a clothing bank at the store, ensuring every customer plays a part in supporting Wigan’s vibrant community.