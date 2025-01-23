Snakes and ladders: Wigan moved up the property ladder in 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK housing market didn’t just grow in 2024; we also saw a shift in gears in how people move.

While there were more house moves overall, AnyVan, who helped with over 300,000 moves in 2024, has seen a notable increase in downsizing across the nation compared to 2023. Whether opting for something a little cosier or avoiding rising mortgage payments, these trends reveal a nation constantly moving.

AnyVan, the UK’s leading moving service, has analysed housing movement patterns to uncover the UK’s upsizing and downsizing hotspots for 2024. While downsizing has increased overall, plenty of areas bucked the trend. So, which regions moved up the ladder and which chose to scale down? Here’s what the data reveals about the movers and shakers of 2024.

The UK Moves Up and Down: Housing Trends in 20242024 still saw more upsizing than downsizing across the UK, reflecting continued demand for larger homes as families grow and lifestyles change. However, while AnyVan’s data analysis revealed that 29% of all moves in 2024 involved upsizing, the number of people downsizing last year grew from 12% to 14% - showing more of an overall shift in this direction.

Stevenage Climbs to the Top: The UK’s Upsizing Capital

Stevenage claimed the top spot as the UK’s number one location for upsizing in 2024. With an impressive 40% of moves in Stevenage involving an upgrade, it’s clear residents are reaching for an extra bedroom (or two). Wigan weren’t far behind with 36%. The most common shift? Moving from 2-bedroom homes into 3-bedroom properties, often to accommodate growing families or a need for home office space.

Top 10 Areas Upsizing

Stevenage 40% Upsized+11% Change from 2023

Wigan 36% Upsized+8% Change from 2023

Redhill 36% Upsized+9% Change from 2023

Lincoln 35% Upsized+7% Change from 2023

Enfield 35% Upsized+6% Change from 2023

Sutton 35% Upsized+7% Change from 2023

Northampton 34% Upsized+8% Change from 2023

Huddersfield 34% Upsized+9% Change from 2023

Kirkcaldy 34% Upsized+6% Change from 2023

Hull 34% Upsized+10% Change from 2023

Wolverhampton’s Cosy Crown: Downsizing Capital of 2024

On the flip side, Wolverhampton topped the downsizing charts in 2024. 21% of moves here saw residents swapping bigger homes for cosier, more manageable spaces. The most popular move was downsizing from 4-bedroom homes to 3-bedroom properties, suggesting a shift towards simplicity, lower bills, and fewer rooms to clean!

Top 10 Areas Downsizing

Wolverhampton 21% Downsized+5% Change from 2023

East Central London 20% Downsized+4% Change from 2023

Swindon 19% Downsized+6% Change from 2023

Blackburn 19% Downsized+3% Change from 2023

Blackpool 18% Downsized+5% Change from 2023

Plymouth 18% Downsized+4% Change from 2023

Warrington 17% Downsized+6% Change from 2023

Walsall 17% Downsized+5% Change from 2023

Motherwell 17% Downsized+4% Change from 2023

Worcester 17% Downsized+6% Change from 2023

Angus Elphinstone, owner of AnyVan, commented: “It’s been a tough few years for many homeowners but, with the market making a bit of a rebound last year, more people are back on the move, with different priorities to a few years ago.

"We’ve seen families in Stevenage stretching for that extra bedroom while people in Wolverhampton opt for smaller quarters. But whichever way you’re moving on the ladder, we’re proud that AnyVan has been chosen by so many to make it that bit easier.”

AnyVan was started by Angus in 2009 with the mission of halving the number of wasted miles travelled by vans, while making moving easy and affordable.