Spooktacular fun awaits at HC-One’s Ash Tree House Halloween Party in Hindley

HC-One’s Ash Tree House Care Home in Hindley, Wigan, is inviting members of the local community to join residents, families and colleagues for a Halloween Party on 27th October 2025, from 2:00pm, at Hindley Sports and Community Club.

This special community event promises to be an afternoon full of laughter, music, and spooky fun for all ages. Guests will enjoy live entertainment from the talented Bradley Fox, who will be performing a lively mix of music to get everyone up and dancing. x8g3qyt

There will also be prizes for the best fancy dress, so guests are encouraged to come dressed in their most creative and spooky costumes. There will also be a prize raffle during the Halloween party – first prize is an Amazon Fire 10" HD tablet, along with a selection of other fantastic prizes including a ‘Boo-Basket’, a Halloween hamper filled with treats.

To complete the afternoon, everyone will be treated to a comforting hot pot lunch, freshly prepared for all to enjoy.

The team from HC-One’s Ash Tree House Care Home at last year’s Halloween event

Ash Tree House Care Home, part of the HC-One family, prides itself on being at the heart of the Hindley community. The team regularly hosts events that bring residents, families, and local people together – helping to strengthen community bonds and create lasting memories.

All are welcome to attend, and the Ash Tree House team encourages families, friends, and local neighbours to come along and join in the celebrations.

Ash Tree House is one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One homes across the UK, where new residents can experience four weeks for the price of three when joining before 30th November 2025. As the home embraces the warmth of a kind community this autumn, visitors are invited to see firsthand the welcoming environment and rich life at Ash Tree House.

For more information or to arrange a visit, please contact Ash Tree House Care Home in Hindley, Wigan: Ash Tree House - Care Home in Hindley, Wigan | HC One

Guests at HC-One’s Ash Tree House Care Home’s Halloween event last year

Home Manager at HC-One’s Ash Tree House Care Home, Ben Lee said: “We’re so excited to be hosting this year’s Halloween Party for our residents and the wider community. Events like this are so important – they give everyone the chance to come together, have some fun, and celebrate the season. Our residents love meeting new faces and seeing familiar ones too, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone for an afternoon of music, laughter and plenty of Halloween spirit!”