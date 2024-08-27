Sporting successes for Standish students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Every year at Standish, students surpass themselves with their outstanding sporting achievements and this year was no different. We spoke to just a handful of the students who are planning on continuing their love of sport by combining it with their further studies.

Freddie was celebrating his GCSE results after passing all six subjects – including achieving a grade 6 in his history GCSE. “That history grade is certainly an unexpected surprise – that’s the one I’m most proud of,” he said. Freddie’s true passion however is football and he is currently on a two year scholarship with Blackburn Rovers, playing for their U18 team currently.

Unsurprisingly, his favourite subject is PE but he also took time to mention his maths teacher. “Mrs Collier helped me a lot to pass in maths – I’m really happy I did!” Freddie will now be studying at a college in Blackburn so as to be closer to his training sessions with the Championship club. His goal is ultimately to make it as a senior professional footballer and everyone at Standish wishes him the best of luck!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Similarly, when Jayden picked up his results, he was delighted but had no time for excess celebrations: he had to leave to go to his next training session with Manchester City that afternoon!

Jayden with his results

The left back, who has also represented Wales at Under 16 level, is training with the Premiership club with similar hopes of a career in the professional game. He was most happy with his PE and maths results and wanted to thank Mr Byron and Mrs Roberts for all the time they put in to help him along the way.

Millie was another sporting talent who received wonderful results on Thursday. She achieved nine GCSEs including three Grade 7s. “History was always my favourite subject so I’m really happy with that – but I’m also very thankful to Miss Hill: I didn’t feel I was doing very well in English but she’s really helped me turn it around.” Millie has just started training with Bolton Wanderers first team and, as a midfielder, can already see the difference in the level.

“It’s so much more physical!” she remarked. When asked about her future ambitions, she said, “Hopefully I can make a career in football – either as a player or something in sport. Perhaps coaching or something medical.” Everyone at Standish is sure that Millie will be a success no matter what career she chooses.

Congratulations to all the students and their achievements!