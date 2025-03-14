Spring has arrived at Anchor’s Wigan community, The Standard

Spring signals new beginnings making it an exciting time to make new changes. To showcase the benefits of making a new start in later life, not-for-profit later living provider Anchor hosted a Spring Open Day at The Standard development in Standish, Wigan.

Anchor, England’s largest not-for-profit provider of homes for people aged 55+, welcomed potential customers to tour The Standard this month, which offers modern and stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The open day included refreshments at the on-site bistro, as well as Anchor colleagues and a resident wellbeing advisor on hand to answer any questions from prospective residents. To explore the facilities on offer, attendees also had the opportunity to take a tour of the site.

Karen Ryan, Location Manager at The Standard, said: “We were delighted to host an open day at The Standard to show prospective residents the brilliant community we have here. It provided an ideal opportunity for people to have all their questions about later living answered, as well as enjoy a taste of life at the development where residents can benefit from a new start and a community-centred lifestyle.”

Designed for people over 55 with a choice of apartments, The Standard includes a café, a hair and beauty salon, landscaped gardens, residents’ lounge and access to the award-winning Be Well programme, Anchor’s programme encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle. Situated in Standish, near Wigan, the community offers easy access to shopping and dining options, as well as transport links to surrounding major cities and villages.