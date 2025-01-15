Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St John Rigby College has proudly hosted its Certificate and Awards Evening, celebrating the exceptional academic achievements, resilience, and hard work of the Class of 2024.

The event, held at The Brick Stadium, brought together students, families, college staff, and guest speaker Josh Simons MP for a memorable evening of recognition and inspiration.

College principal Peter McGhee CBE opened the evening with a heartfelt address, highlighting the remarkable successes of this group of young people, particularly when taken in the context of the circumstances under which they began their College life.

He said: “It could be argued that you had THE biggest challenge to adjusting to college life for any group of students in the 50-year history of St John Rigby College.

Ava Trumble – Endeavour Award winner

"And yet, here we are celebrating the qualifications in which you excelled two years later. By any measure, you should be extraordinarily proud of yourselves.

"In addition to your qualifications, you embraced new opportunities outside the classroom and brought the College ‘back to life’ following the pandemic.

“I would like to thank each and every one of you for doing this and for the way in which you went about it. You are often very humble and understated about your gifts and talents, but you should be in no doubt that you are among the best of the best 18 and 19-year-olds across the country.”

A keynote address from Makerfield MP Mr Simons focused on resilience and encouraged students to embrace the future with confidence and purpose.

John Simons MP - Keynote speaker

Sharing his journey of personal and professional success, most of which followed on from setbacks or failures, he reminded graduates of the limitless possibilities that lie ahead.

Certificates and special awards were presented to students across subjects, with recognition for students who exemplified the college’s values of courage, integrity, and commitment alongside strong community values.

The evening concluded with the presentation of the following cross-College awards:

• Charlotte Waldock received the Progress Award for having been nominated for a subject award by every one of her subjects (politics, art and sociology). Her ability to excel across such diverse disciplines while maintaining an exemplary attitude made her an exceptional role model for her peers.

Jacob Owen – Achievement and Contribution Award winner

• Ava Trumble was recognised with the Endeavour Award for persevering and achieving through adversity. Ava underwent significant surgery during her time at college but displayed extraordinary perseverance and always had a smile on her face. Her courage and commitment were truly inspiring, exemplified by her having sat her examinations whilst in hospital. Her positive attitude and resilience have left a lasting impact on all those who worked with her and there was nobody more fitting for this award.

• Jacob Owen was honoured with the Achievement and Contribution Award for his dedication and commitment to the core values of St John Rigby College throughout his two years. His enthusiastic leadership of the Philosophy Society, History Society, Debate Society and Chaplaincy events exemplified the true spirit of commitment and engagement. He seized every opportunity offered whilst also giving back to the community through his ambassadorial role. The college said it was incredibly proud to see Jacob thriving at Oxford University as he pursues his theological studies, and we know his future holds even greater achievements.