St. Mary's Catholic High School - A Level Results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Students have secured outstanding results this year at St. Mary's

The whole community of St. Mary’s Catholic High School is celebrating an outstanding set of A Level and vocational results. Over the last 3 years there has been significant disruption to the education of these students and they have shown both resilience and commitment in the face of these challenges. Our students and teachers have responded to these challenges and have made huge strides toward achieving the highest grades with 14.8% grades being awarded as A*/A or their equivalent and over 41.9% achieving A*-B or the equivalent.

Denise Brahms, Headteacher, was delighted with the results and the success of the students. She commented, “The results that the students have achieved are outstanding and say so much about our young people and they reflect their innate ability, hard work and determination. We all know that natural ability needs to be nurtured, challenged and channelled, particularly in the difficult situations these students have faced. I thank all the staff who have supported our students both academically and pastorally. These results are the key to enable our students to confidently take their next step in life to university, further training or work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Neil Gredecki, Chair of Governors offered “I am so proud of the achievements of the individual students this year. It is testament to their hard work and dedication, as well as the support of their families and the staff in school. St. Mary’s has an ethos of caring and nuturing our young people and this is evident in the successes that we celebrate today.”

Milcah and Emma Welsford

Mr Owen Rayner, Director of Sixth Form was exceptionally pleased with this year’s impressive results and commented that “I am very proud of the students at St. Mary’s Sixth Form and the results they have achieved. We are very much an inclusive community with 36 different subjects and qualifications on offer to enable all students to find the right course to become successful. We work to celebrate the success of every student. Each qualification is a recognition both of two years hard work for the student and two years support and challenge from the college.”

There are many examples of individual students who have excelled and achieved excellent grades to enable them to take their next steps in life and these include:

Ellis Anderson achieved: Sport Distinction*, Criminology A. Business Studies B and is going on to study Sport Management at Edge Hill University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Bennett achieved: History A, English A, Economics B and is going on to study English Literature at Durham University.

Alysia Red and Emma Knowles

Joshua Burke achieved: Engineering Distinction, Applied Human Biology Distinction, Business Studies Distinction.

Vanessa Chan achieved: Biology A, Chemistry A, Mathematics A and is going on to train as an Adult Nurse at the University of Manchester.

Calise Cottriall achieved: Media Distinction*, Performance Studies Distinction, Criminology B and is going on to study Film Production at the University of Salford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel Giles achieved: Chemistry A*, Further Mathematics A*, Mathematics A*, Physics A* and is going on to study Physics at Durham University.

Harry and Bianca celebrate at St Mary's

Alannd Jamil achieved: Biology A*, Chemistry A*, Mathematics A*.

Harry Morrow achieved: Chemistry A, Economics A*, Mathematics A* and is going on to study Economics at the University of Bath.

Alfie Murphy achieved: Music Distinction, Performance Studies Distinction, History B and is going on to study Popular Music and Recording at the University of Salford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aine Peck achieved: Engineering Distinction, Business Studies Distinction, Travel & Tourism Merit and is going on to study Business and Human Resource Management at Manchester Metropolitan University.

Harry and Joel celebrate at St Mary's

Ben Rose achieved: History A*, Biology A, Music Distinction, English B and is going on to study History at Lancaster University.

Beatrice Sarla achieved: Biology A, Chemistry A, Mathematics A, Spanish B and is going on to study Medical Sciences at the University of Exeter.

Milcah Utumabahutu achieved: Psychology A*, Criminology A*, English A and is going on to study Psychology at the University of Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Welsford achieved: Psychology A*, English A*, Biology A and is going on to study Law at the University of Warwick.

We offer all our students every best wish for the future in continuing to aspire to achieve their hopes and dreams.

D. Brahms

Headteacher