Stage set for award-winning Panto

Leigh's St Joseph’s Players are celebrating a record year of awards success - and with one week to go before their annual pantomime, the society is set to continue its starring role with audiences and critics alike.

Tickets are selling out fast for Aladdin, the hilarious family-friendly panto which begins its two-week run at St Joseph’s Hall, Chapel Street, Leigh, on Wednesday 22nd January.

This year’s extravaganza follows hot on the heels of a remarkable 11 nominations from the National Operatic and Dramatic Association for last year’s show, Cinderella.

St Joseph’s Players Chairperson, Gabrielle Fitzsimons, said, “We were delighted that our previous pantomime has received so many nominations. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved.

St Joseph's panto principals: Widow Twankey (Ciaran Travis), Aladdin (Clare Nash) and Abanazar (Mike Jones). Picture by Gary Clee

“But what is especially pleasing is the reaction of the audiences every night: the children laughing and singing along, cheering their favourites and booing the baddies. It’s a real family favourite, and a long-standing tradition in Leigh.”

The dramatic society has been staging pantomimes and plays in Leigh for more than a century, and the current production team of Pauline Nevell and Gabrielle Fitzsimons is following in the footsteps of two icons of local theatre. Dorothy Galvin produced and wrote 49 St Joseph’s pantomimes from 1947, retiring in 1995. Doreen Johnson then successfully took the helm until bringing down the curtain on her career with Aladdin in 2019.

Gabrielle added, “We are confident this year’s Aladdin will maintain the wonderful standards of our illustrious predecessors, so don’t miss out on the chance to enjoy award-winning live theatre on your doorstep.”

Aladdin runs from Wednesday 22nd January until Saturday 1st February with matinees, starting at 1.00pm, on 25th, 26th January and 1st February. Evening performances are 7.15pm and 6.15pm on Saturdays. Tickets, priced £12.00 adult and £6.00 Under 16, can be purchased from ticketsource.co.uk/st-josephs-players.