State-of-the-art care home welcomes new residents

A new state-of-the-art care home delivering advanced dementia support is set to open its doors this May and Millennium Care is now welcoming enquiries from prospective residents and families.

Langtree Care Home, a 52-bed care home in Standish, will join two existing homes on the Chorley Road site and create the Standish Care Village. A unique setting in the North West that will provide unrivalled care continuity.

The latest edition to the Millennium Care Group, a family-run and B Corp accredited provider with over three decades of experience, Langtree will be the company’s fifth home in the North West.

The completion of the home will see a vibrant community come to life, supporting respite, residential, nursing and dementia care while incorporating non-pharmacological approaches alongside traditional methods to ensure residents age with vibrancy.

A staff member and resident at Langtree’s sister home, Worthington Lake.

The home is built to the highest standards of dementia design, allowing residents to thrive, and utilises its countryside location with great access to nature and lifestyle enrichment activities.

Millennium strives to be innovative in the sector and plans on embedding artificial intelligence into the home to create better and more efficient standards of care.

Tara Morris, Registered Manager at Langtree Care Home, said: “We’re on the brink of opening the home and we couldn’t be more excited! This week we welcome our first cohort of staff who will really make Langtree a home from home for our residents.

“The home itself is incredible and it’s going to be such a joy to provide outstanding care to our new family. We’re now starting to assess potential residents and agree on move-in dates for them so if you or a loved one would enjoy being a part of this community then please give us a call.”

Potential residents can call Millennium Care on 01257 822 442 or visit: https://www.millennium-care.co.uk/