State of the art veterinary practice opens near Wigan in £350,000 investment

State of the art kennels, an affordable total wellness plan and a team who are all working towards Fear Free Accreditation are just a few of the perks pet owners in Wigan can now benefit from, following the opening of a new veterinary practice in the borough.

Harrison Family Vets has invested £350,000 creating a state-of-the-art practice in the newly built unit at Retail Parade on Mosley Common Road and has initially created six new jobs. Clinic director Andrea, said: “Since announcing that we were opening in Tyldesley, we have been contacted by hundreds of local pet owners wanting to register with us and we are looking forward to looking after those pets for many years to come.”

Independent and family-owned, Harrison Family Vets launched in the UK in 2021 with a practice near Reading, and then opened in Kingswinford in the West Midlands, Didsbury near Manchester, Stockton near Middlesbrough and Armthorpe in Doncaster.

Operations director, Kristie Faulkner, from Harrison Family Vets, said: “The cost of veterinary treatments is often a concern for pet owners, but as an independently owned business, our clients can be confident that we will do the right thing by them and price as affordably as possible.

“Our total wellness plan is one of the best value offerings on the market, and it provides preventative products and services to keep dogs, cats and rabbits healthy, in addition to unlimited free vet consultations and discounts on neutering, dental treatments and even premium pet food, for a low monthly price.”

Andrea added: “We have an innovative waiting area with bespoke pods, which are all spaced at least two metres apart, giving clients their own space and shielding pets from the stresses of facing other pets in a traditional waiting room. Each pod has its own screen displaying pet jokes and facts, as well as information about pet welfare and nutrition. All our team members are also trained, or currently in training for, the Fear Free Accreditation, to significantly reduce fear, stress and anxiety for both pets and their owners, which means every pet’s visit to Harrison Family Vets will be as positive as possible.”

The new cat and dog kennels at Harrison Family Vets have built in heat pads, an innovative lighting system enabling daylight or red light to aid recovery and cleaning mode to illuminate organic materials and ensure they can be kept spotless. A removeable partition allows cats to use their litter trays in one area and sleep in another, as well as enabling cats who live together to stay together when they are treated at the practice.

The separate cat and dog wards have also all been designed with mood lighting, pet-friendly aromas and pheromones plus music to create a calming atmosphere. In addition, the practice has five consulting rooms, a digital X-ray suite, dental suite which includes dental X-ray facilities, an operating theatre and ultrasonography.