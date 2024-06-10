Strawberry Moon.

All our full moons have names.

The other ‘special full moons’ are the Super Moons - There are four supermoons in 2024, the next one occurring on 19 August. Thereafter, 2024's supermoons occur on 18 September, 17 October and 15 November. Now in some cases Supermoons have been linked to extreme weather events - such as earthquakes and tsunamis. The moon passed close to the Earth on 10 January 2005, around the time of the Indonesian earthquake that measured 9.0 on the Richter scale and also in 2005 Hurricane Katrina occurred around the same time as an unusually large full moon. Previous ‘supermoons’ which happened in 1955, 1974 and 1992 – were associated extreme weather events. A number of scientists are developing the theory that there may be a link between large-scale earthquakes in places around the equator and new and full moon situations due to the Earth-tides (equivalent to ocean tides - water has low viscosity so the tidal tugging of the moon as it rotates around the Earth sloshes the oceans back and forth to create our tides.) may be some sort of trigger that sets off the earthquake. Many more though think it’s a complete coincidence and has nothing to do with lunar influences and the most the moon can do is slightly alter the timing of an earthquake or volcanic eruption that was on the verge of happening anyway. With the appalling catastrophe that has just happened in Japan it definitely is food for thought.